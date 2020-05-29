RCR Event Preview – Bristol Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing at Bristol Motor Speedway … In 175 NASCAR Cup Series starts, Richard Childress Racing has earned a total of nine race wins at Bristol Motor Speedway, including seven with Dale Earnhardt, one with Kevin Harvick and one with Jeff Burton. The Welcome, N.C.-based organization also has nine NASCAR Xfinity Series wins at the World’s Fastest Half-Mile, including four with Kevin Harvick and one each with Jeff Green, Clint Bowyer, Elliott Sadler, Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick.

COVID-19 Relief … Own a piece of history by participating in an auction and sale of Richard Childress’ personal collection of memorabilia. All proceeds will assist COVID-19 relief efforts. Thousands of rare, hard-to-find and exclusive items from Richard Childress’ 50+ years in NASCAR are up for bid or sale. Visit https://www.ebay.com/str/RichardChildresscollection

Catch the Action … The Supermarket Heroes 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway will be televised live Sunday, May 31, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 and will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Cheddar’s 300 presented by Alsco at Bristol Motor Speedway will be televised live Monday, June 1, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 and will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Austin Dillon at Bristol Motor Speedway … In 12 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, Dillon has one top-five and two top-10 finishes. He posted his best finish of fourth in August 2016. He is a former winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the track.

SYMBICORT Partners with the No. 3 at Bristol Motor Speedway … SYMBICORT is an AstraZeneca product and the sponsor of the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Bristol Motor Speedway with Austin Dillon. You can learn more at MySymbicort.com. AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines. AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

What do you think about racing at Bristol Motor Speedway?

“Man, they can’t mess Bristol Motor Speedway up, truthfully. Bristol is Bristol, and it doesn’t matter what lane you are in, it is good racing. I enjoy going there. Bristol is just a hardcore track where you need some drivability that you have built into the car mechanically. I look forward to Bristol each year.”

Tyler Reddick at Bristol Motor Speedway … Tyler Reddick will be making his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway during this Sunday’s Supermarket Heroes 500. Reddick has five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the track, winning last fall’s race there with crew chief Randall Burnett, along with two top-five and four top-10 finishes. Reddick also has two NASCAR Truck Series starts, with two top-five finishes at Bristol.

About Alsco … Alsco is a fourth-generation family owned and operated business, founded in 1889, that was recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the linen and uniform rental industry. Celebrating over 130 years of business, Alsco provides linen and workwear rental services to customers that include restaurants, healthcare, automotive industry and industrial facilities. With over 180 locations and more than 20,000 employees, Alsco provides world-class service to over 355,000 customers in 14 countries. Learn more at alsco.com.

Watch with Cheddar’s … Reddick and his No. 8 team are excited to tune in to the Cheddar’s 300 on Monday, June 1, and watch RCR’s Xfinity team try to capture the win. To celebrate the race, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is offering 15 percent off all online to go orders with the offer code RACEDAY placed on 6/1. With scratch-made favorites like Santa Fe Spinach Dip served with house-fried tortilla chips or Cheddar’s signature hand-breaded Chicken Tenders, fans can enjoy a taste of the race at their Cheddar’s 300 watch-parties. Or pick up one of Cheddar’s new Family Bundles and feed your whole pit-crew like a bundle of Slow-Smoked Baby Back Ribs that comes complete with 2 family-sized sides and 6 of your favorite Honey-Butter Croissants. Terms & conditions apply. Visit cheddars.com/offer/race-day for full offer details.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTES:

Bristol Motor Speedway is known for being a tough track. How do you feel entering your first Cup Series start there with no practice or qualifying?

“It’s going to be tough on Sunday. Bristol is one of the toughest tracks to go around when it doesn’t have rubber and heat on it. I’ve ran Truck races there through my career, and when we’re one of the first ones on the track, that first hour of practice, you can’t really learn much. The traction compound is slick – you go down in there to try to use it and you almost spin out. You run the middle, and that’s about it. Man, the first hour or so of practice you can’t get up in that either because it’s slick, and you almost wreck. I remember the first time they put traction compound down at Bristol, I went out for practice and I was in the middle of it, so we were OK. But I wanted to try the bottom, so I went down there, got loose and couldn’t go anywhere. I realized that wasn’t going to work, so I went up to try to use the top and I drove it straight into the fence. Given that experience, I’m worried that the start of Sunday’s race is going to be very chaotic. I don’t know how that’s going to go. There’s only one groove, and we’re going to be starting double-file, so that’s going to be very interesting.”

This Week’s No. 21 TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro at Bristol Motor Speedway … Myatt Snider will look to back up a strong top-10 performance as the NASCAR Xfinity Series visits the half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway. Snider will be making his Xfinity Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend. He has one career NASCAR Truck Series start at the track in 2018.

About TaxSlayer … TaxSlayer makes online tax filing accessible for millions of Americans, with an easy-to-use platform and unlimited support at a fraction of the cost of the competition. Trusted for over 50 years, the Augusta-based tech company successfully completed more than 10 million state and federal e-filed tax returns in 2019 and processed $12 billion in refunds. TaxSlayer achieved a 4.5/5 TrustScore on consumer review site Trustpilot, with 87% of its customers rating the tax filing platform Great or Excellent. For more information, visit www.TaxSlayer.com.

Tax Day … The IRS has extended the federal tax filing deadline for 2020. Tax Day is now July 15, 2020. This extension is automatic and applies to all taxpayers. For up-to-date information and advice, check out TaxSlayer.com/blog.

Save Now … When you file with TaxSlayer, the savings are around every turn. All the deductions, all the credits, and all the money you deserve comes back to you in your refund. Start for free at TaxSlayer.com.

MYATT SNIDER QUOTE:

After a strong top-10 performance at Charlotte, what kind of momentum can you and your team bring into a place like Bristol Motor Speedway?

“We had great speed in Charlotte and performed really well together as a team. I am thankful for all the hard work my crew chief Andy Street and our entire Richard Childress Racing team has put into producing these fast TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaros. The speed we’re bringing to the racetrack gives me that much more confidence heading into Bristol. This will be my last race with RCR until the end of the year, so I really want to go out and have our best performance yet this weekend. I can’t wait to slay it at the Last Great Colosseum with my No. 21 TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro.”