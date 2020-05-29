Toyota Racing Bristol Preview – 05.29.20

This Week in Motorsports: May 29 – June 1, 2020

· NCS/NXS: Bristol Motor Speedway – May 31 – June 1

PLANO, Texas (May 29, 2020) – NASCAR heads to Tennessee where the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) will compete at Bristol Motor Speedway. Toyota drivers have experienced quite a bit of success at the half-mile short track.

NASCAR National Series – NCS | NXS

Bullring Success… Toyota drivers have won nearly half of all combined NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series races at Bristol Motor Speedway since joining series’ competition in 2007. A Toyota driver has visited victory lane at the Tennessee short track 25 times in 52 total starts between the two series.

Camry Cup Wins… Camry racers have registered 12 Cup Series victories since 2007 at Bristol Motor Speedway, including four of the last five NCS events. Kyle Busch has won three of the last five races (summer 2017, spring 2018 and spring 2019), while Denny Hamlin is the most recent race winner after leading 79 laps (of 500) last August.

Toyota Xfinity Triumphs… Toyota drivers have also been successful in the Xfinity Series at Bristol with 13 wins in 26 Xfinity Series races, including visiting victory lane at six of the last nine events. Busch, who is not competing in Monday’s Xfinity race and will be in the FOX Sports TV booth instead, leads Toyota drivers with eight NXS wins behind the wheel of a Toyota race car at the Tennessee bullring. Christopher Bell is the most recent Supra winner at Bristol, earning the victory in April 2019.

Strong Start… Harrison Burton extended his streak of top-10 finishes, which dates back to the 2019 season finale, to seven with a ninth-place result in the Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday. Burton is the only driver in the series to finish all races this season inside the top 10, highlighted by his first career win at California’s Auto Club Speedway in February.

