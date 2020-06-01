Easy Customization: 5 of the Best Cars to Modify

Over the many decades of the modern car, there have been some brilliant makes and models to grace the road. With all that strong design, though, there are few things better than a car you can modify to your exact liking.

There are dozens of cars on the market that work well with all sorts of modifications. A select few stand above the rest as the best cars to modify. Which ones win out?

Let’s take a look at some of the best variety of cars to pick from for your personal car modification project!

The Best Cars to Modify

From new tires to an engine overhaul, car modification has been a long tradition of bringing your pride and joy closer to your dream car. We’ve all had ideas on what we want, but where is the best place to start?

These 5 cars have the right level of easy access and part versatility to be the best cars to modify on the market. Let’s take a closer look.

1. Jeep Wrangler

Leading the charge, the Jeep Wrangler has customization as one of its key features. Jeep’s motto has always been about adventure and driving forward, so its no wonder that the Wrangler has so many options to do things your way.

From bumpers to chassis upgrades to bead-lock wheels, there is a lot you can change before even touching the engine.

2. Ford Mustang

For those who want the power and speed, the Mustang is one of the true muscle cars and has been an aftermarket favorite since its creation.

The biggest touch to a Mustang is the supercharge kits to get the most out of the powerful engine. New computers for calibrations can take these speed demons to new levels of efficiency.

3. Toyota Tacoma

The Toyota Tacoma has a massive following for its versatility, smooth ride, and of course, its ability to take on dozens of different modifications.

The Tacoma has become a bit of a cult of personality for all the little pieces that you can shift and change about it. This list of cool Toyota Tacoma accessories is a great example of all that you can do with this machine.

4. BMW 3 Series

The BMW 3 Series is a series of cars that come at an already high quality of power and smooth stability. Many of them are favorites in the racing field for their quality handling and speed.

What makes these cars so open to modification is the strong base you work with. There is never a time where it needs many modifications to succeed, so all your modifications are for personal preference only.

5. Volkswagon Golf/GTI

The pair of the Volkswagon Golf and its performance standard GTI offer the highest standards of German engineering.

Modifications to either of these cars often come from streamlining the powerful engines to add your own personal tweak to the smooth machine.

Grabbing some aftermarket intercoolers or ignition upgrades can make for fast modifications that pack a real punch!

Getting up to Speed

These 5 may be the best cars to modify, but there are more options out there if these don’t rev your engine. Modding a car is all about the personal touch, so explore your options.

You need to keep up with all the best news and tips on all things cars, from top races to new models. We here at Speedway Media have what you need. Check out our other articles today!