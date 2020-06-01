Keselowski wins at Bristol

Brad Keselowski was in the right position and inherited the lead after Chase Elliott and Joey Logano got together. Keselowski was running in fifth place when the two drivers made contact and went into the outside wall. He drove around the mayhem and captured the win in Sunday’s Supermarket Heroes 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

"I think everybody on this Discount Tire Ford Mustang team is gonna go to Vegas. Is it open yet? Because things have been going our way from the luck of the draw on the qualifying to the last few laps there." Keselowski said.

"I could see Joey and Chase, they were really racey there," Keselowski said. "I didn't know what was going to happen but I knew if I just kept my eye open, something good might happen and it turned out it did." Keselowski said.

Elliott and Keselowski exited their cars and had a conversation about the accident. Keselowski was not happy about the situation and didn’t think Elliott apologized on his own.

“The part that’s frustrating is afterwards, a simple apology, like be a man and come up to someone and say ‘My bad.’ But I had to force an apology, which to me, is just childish.” Logano said who was credited with a 21st place finish.

Elliott did apologize and said that he was to blame.

“Just going for the win and trying to get a run underneath him. I don’t know if I had a tire going down or if I just got loose on entry but as soon as I turned off the wall, I had zero chance in making it,” Elliott said. “I’ll certainly take the blame.”

Fresh off his first victory of the season at Charlotte, Elliott won both Stage wins and led 88 of 500 laps. He finished in 22nd place after the accident.

Jimmie Johnson hoped to end his 104 winless streak, but finished third.

“Very strong performance for us. Really proud of the guys keeping our chins up through the last four weeks. We’ve had fast cars, really haven’t had the results to show for it.” Johnson said.

Top-10 Finishers

1 Brad Keselowski

2 Clint Bowyer

3 Jimmie Johnson

4 Kyle Busch

5 Erik Jones

6 Austin Dillon

7 Kurt Busch

8 William Byron

9 Christopher Bell

10 Darrell Wallace Jr.