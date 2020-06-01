Michael McDowell Earns New Personal Best Finish at Bristol

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway, 0.5 Mile Oval

Race: 9 of 38

Event: Supermarket Heroes 500 (266.5 miles, 500 laps)

Michael McDowell

No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang

Started: 25th

Finished: 14th

Stage One: 24th

Stage Two: 20th

Stage Three: 14th

Michael McDowell took the green flag in Sunday’s “Supermarket Heroes 500” at Bristol Motor Speedway from the 25th position. To start the race, McDowell mentioned that his No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang fired off, “a little free overall” and then noted on lap 23 that the track was finally beginning to take rubber. McDowell would go on to finish Stage 1 in the 24th position. Under the Stage 1 caution, Crew Chief Drew Blickensderfer made the call for 4 tires and fuel.

During Stage 2, the No. 34 Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang began to tighten up as McDowell radioed to the team to say, "I'm tight in dirty air, which is weird here at Bristol." Under a mid-stage caution, McDowell brought his Love's Travel Stops Ford to pit road for 4 tires, fuel, a wedge adjustment and pulled left-rear spring rubber. To end Stage 2, McDowell noted that his race car was a lot better, finishing in the 20th position. During the Stage 2 caution, he pitted for 4 tires and fuel.

During the final stage of Sunday's "Supermarket Heroes 500," Michael McDowell and his No. 34 Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang made their way inside of the top 15 and then top 10 before unfortunately being collected in a late-race collision. Thankfully, the No. 34 team was able to make the necessary repairs on pit road to keep their race car competitive. Ultimately, good strategy calls all day long by Blickensderfer and a late-race charge by McDowell would bring the No. 34 Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang home 14th, earning McDowell a new personal best finishing position at Bristol Motor Speedway.

McDowell on Bristol:

“We had a great run going today at Bristol. My Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang was pretty close to the top 10, but unfortunately got involved in a mid-race collision and had some damage. Thankfully, Drew and my guys on pit road did a great job of making repairs and we recovered alright to get a few spots back at the end and finish 14th. Overall, Bristol has always been a tough track for us, so to be competitive and run up front made it a solid day.”