GMS Racing Gander Trucks Atlanta Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Atlanta Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 1, Best start: 4, Laps led: 12

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 3, Best start: 2, Best finish: 5, Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 3, Laps led: 10

Notes:

– Sheldon Creed enters Atlanta with a streak of four consecutive top-10 finishes, dating back to Homestead-Miami in November.

– Creed and the No. 2 team will utilize chassis No. 302 this week in Atlanta. Creed qualified inside the top 10 six times and had three top-10 finishes with 19 laps led with this chassis in 2019.

– Creed enters the Atlanta weekend sixth in the championship standings.

Quote:

“I’m ready for Atlanta. After such a long break it’ll be good to keep the momentum going from Charlotte. This team has been bringing fast trucks every week and to have three strong runs right out of the gate is really encouraging. We’ve still got some work to do, but hopefully we can keep improving and have the chance to get to victory lane this weekend.”

Zane Smith, No. 21 La Paz Chevrolet Silverado

Atlanta Gander Trucks Stats

– Making his first Gander Trucks start at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 3, Best start: 6, Best finish: 3, Laps led: 15

Notes:

– Saturday’s event at Atlanta Motor Speedway will be Zane Smith’s first race at the 1.5-mile oval. The rookie did have the opportunity to test at Atlanta in January.

– Smith and the No. 21 team will compete with chassis No. 301 this week in Atlanta. Smith competed with this chassis at Las Vegas in February, where he finished sixth. This chassis was used five times in the 2019 season and notably finished second at Texas in March of 2019.

– Smith enters the Atlanta weekend in first place in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year battle. Smith is third in the championship standings, 17 points behind the leader.

Quote:

“I”m stoked to get to Atlanta after the run we had in Charlotte last week. My team has put together some awesome trucks for me this year and it’s a lot of fun being able to go out and run up front and compete for wins. This will be my first race at Atlanta, but I did learn a lot at the test in January that I’m ready to apply to the race.”

Brett Moffitt, No. 23 Superior Essex Chevrolet Silverado

Atlanta Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 3, Best start: 3, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 2, Wins: 1, Laps led: 2

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 3, Best start: 2, Best finish: 4, Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 1, Laps led: 2

Notes:

– Brett Moffitt is the last Gander Trucks regular competitor to win at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Moffitt took home the checkered flag in 2018 en route to the Gander Trucks championship.

– Moffitt and the No. 23 team will utilize chassis No. 306 this week in Atlanta. This is the same chassis that Moffitt competed with n Charlotte where he finished fourth and led two laps. Moffitt also earned five top-10 finishes and led 84 laps in the seven events he competed with this chassis in 2019.

– Moffitt will be pulling double duty on Saturday, competing in the Gander Trucks event as well as the Xfinity race.

Quote:

“I’m looking to go into Atlanta this week and build off the momentum we have going so far. We really hit our stride last week as an entire organization and the results proved that. We had a strong run last year at Atlanta and I won there in 2018, hopefully we can replicate that this weekend. Chad (Norris, crew chief) and the entire 23 team bring fast trucks every week and I’m confident a win is coming soon.”

Chase Elliott, No. 24 Hooters Chevrolet Silverado

Atlanta Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 1, Best start: 9, Best finish: 5

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 1, Wins: 1, Laps led: 47

Notes:

– Chase Elliott got the job done last week at Charlotte Motor Speedway in his first Gander Trucks start since 2017. The Dawsonville, Ga native led 47 laps en route to victory lane.

– Elliott and the No. 24 team will utilize chassis No. 320 this week in Atlanta. Elliott competed with this chassis last week at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

– Saturday’s event will mark Elliott’s 14th Gander Trucks start. The Team Chevy driver has three previous starts for GMS Racing including a top-five finish at Atlanta in 2017, a win from the pole at Martinsville in 2017 and last week’s bounty victory at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Quote:

“I had a lot of fun at Charlotte, GMS did a great job of setting that truck up so I’m looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of the No. 24 this weekend at Atlanta. I really appreciate them giving me the opportunity and appreciate Hooters for jumping on board.”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 26 LiUNA! Chevrolet Silverado

Atlanta Gander Trucks Stats

– Making his first Gander Trucks start at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 3, Best start: 7, Best finish: 11, Laps led: 1

Notes:

– Tyler Ankrum is making his first start at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The 19-year-old missed the 2019 event due to an age restriction by 11 days.

– Ankrum and the No. 26 will compete with chassis No. 329 this week in Atlanta. This is a brand new chassis to the GMS stable.

– Ankrum enters the Atlanta weekend ninth in the points standings.

Quote:

“I’m ready to make my first start at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The entire 26 team has been working hard at the shop and they’ve brought fast trucks to the track every week, but I feel like our finishes haven’t shown how good we’ve been. Hopefully, we can go into Atlanta and fix that this week and put on a good show for everyone watching at home.”

