Interview: Catching up with Nerea Marti

In this interview, Speedway Media catches up with race car driver, Nerea Marti, who competes in the W Series and has done other forms of Motorsport, including Formula 4, throughout her career.

Marti discusses a wide range of topics such as the W Series, what she is currently doing during this down period of racing, sim racing, and a language she would like to learn more about.

SM: Due to this current pandemic, you haven’t been able to get any racing done this year. Are you growing tired of sitting at home and not being able to race?

NM: “It’s a difficult situation for everyone,” Marti said. “Thanks to CETDM (CENTRO DE TECNIFICACIÓN DEL MOTOR) that sends me a training session, I can keep both physically and mentally 100 percent. Now, W Series provided us a simulator and we can keep with the preseason preparation.

SM: Is it difficult for a driver like you knowing that you are almost always on the go, but then have to pause and wait not knowing when the next race might be?

NM: “It’s an uncertainty moment, that we don’t know what happens or when we will go back,” she said. “But, we must be positive and prepared for when the time comes.”

SM: W Series announced a couple of weeks ago, you (among the other drivers) will be participating in their new sim racing league. How much are you looking forward to that?

NM: “It’s a great opportunity to be able to train and prepare (for) the tracks which I will compete, and thanks to W Series, this is possible,” Marti said. “I can’t wait for the first race.”

SM: Do you think by doing sim racing on tracks you compete at in real-life that it will help give you some practice by doing them on the sim?

NM: “The simulator helps a lot to learn the tracks and have references,” she said. “It helps a great deal.”

SM: Has this break altered your normal routine than what it normally is? How have you been able to adjust to the different circumstances?

NM: Normally, I live in Cheste, a village near Valencia, the CETDM program and there, I’m internal from Monday to Friday, combining the studies with training and other elite athletes,” Marti said. “This lockdown, I have continued my training at home, following the information received by my trainer daily.”

SM: During this lockdown, have you been watching any Netflix or Hulu? If so, what is your favorite TV show right now?

NM: “I have organized very well the time to take advantage of it to the maximum,” she said. “I have been studying and training a lot and in my free time, watching Netflix without binge-watching. I also speak to my friends via video conference, etc. My favorite TV show is a Spanish one called “La casa de papel.”

SM: What been the most random or funniest thing that has happened to you during a race?

NM: I don’t have any random situation,” Marti said. “But, I remember once when I was training with my kart, I felt one bee inside my helmet and I had to stop. I was scared, but it was also funny.”

SM: Is there a language that you wish you can learn how to speak?

NM: “I would like to talk as many languages as possible, in order to communicate with many people,” she said. “During this lockdown, I have been improving my English.”

SM: If you could not be a race car driver anymore, what would your other career choice be and why?

NM: “I like sport in general, but I have always been surrounded by motorsport,” Marti said. “It is my passion.”

SM: If you could choose someone to play you in a movie about your life. Who would that person be?

NM: “I don’t know, but if I have to choose I would say my mom,” she said. “Only because she knows me a lot, although she is not an actress. I think she can speak like me and act like me. I think it would be funny.”

SM: Is there a song out there that best describes you?

NM: “I think that I don’t have any song which describes my life, but in this moment, I’m listening to reggaeton, a lot of the times.”

SM: If you could visit any planet in the solar system, which planet would it be?

NM: “If I had to choose one planet, I would choose Mars,” Marti said. “I would like to know if there is life.”

SM: Wrapping it up, what is one accomplishment that you are most proud of?

NM: “One of my greatest accomplishments has been to drive a Formula (Car),” she said. “It has always been my dream and I am very proud of it.”

Fans of Nerea can follow her on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and check out her website.

Special thanks to Nerea Marti for taking the time out of her busy schedule to do the interview.