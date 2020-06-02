NGROTS Advance: Todd Gilliland – Atlanta Motor Speedway

No. 38 Mannington Commercial Ford F-150, Todd Gilliland

‌

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway, 1.54-mile oval

Race: 4 of 23

Event: Vet Tix/Camping World 200 (200 miles, 130 laps)

Schedule:

Saturday, June 6

1:00 p.m…..……Race (FS1)

(all times ET)

Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Mannington Commercial Ford F-150

Todd Gilliland and his No. 38 Front Row Motorsports (FRM) team will carry new colors this weekend at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway as the team welcomes Mannington Commercial, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of fine flooring, to the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

With a newly structured schedule this season, the Truck Series will head to the one-and-a-half-mile track near Atlanta for the fourth race of the 2020 season. The No. 38 team has a best finish of seventh-place this year, which occurred at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway in February. Gilliland and his FRM team have been strong contenders each race, running inside the top five and challenging for the lead multiple times. He was running fourth at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway last week when he was taken out of contention by an accident with 32 laps to go.

Gilliland has one previous start at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which occurred in 2019. The 20-year-old driver started the race from the 11th position and collected a ninth-place finish in his track debut last season. While Gilliland doesn’t have a lot of experience on the abrasive track in Atlanta, he has practiced on the Ford Performance simulator, as well as spent time with his spotter, Coleman Pressley, reviewing film in preparation for Saturday’s event.

The No. 38 Mannington Ford F-150 will compete in the 130-lap Vet Tix/Camping World 200 on Saturday, June 6, at 1:00 p.m., ET. A live broadcast of the race will be shown on FS1.

Quick Facts:

Number of Starts at Atlanta: 1

Best Start: 11th

Best Finish: 9th

2020 Driver Point Standings: 13th

Gilliland on Atlanta: “Overall, I’m excited for Atlanta this weekend. It’s one of the most fun mile-and-a-half race tracks that we go to because it has a very worn out surface. On top of the great racing it produces, there will be a few Cup Series drivers racing this weekend, which will help us put on an even better show for the fans. I’m really hoping that we have a good finish on Saturday for everyone working hard at Front Row Motorsports and for our new sponsor, Mannington Commercial. The truck looks great, and I want to give them a nice welcome to our team and the Truck Series. We’ve been strong in the races so far this season, but just don’t have the finishes to show how well we’ve been running.”