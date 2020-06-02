Team Penske NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Report – Bristol

Team Penske NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Report

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway

Race: Cheddar’s 300

Date: June 1, 2020

____________________________________

No. 22 ODYSSEY Battery Ford Mustang – Austin Cindric

Start: 3rd

Stage 1: 35th

Stage 2: 35th

Finish: 36th

Status: Accident

Laps Completed: 8/303

Laps Led: 0

Point Standings (behind first): 6th (-56)

Notes:

Austin Cindric and the No. 22 ODYSSEY Ford Mustang team finished the Cheddar’s 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway in the 36th position after an early crash caused the team to retire the event early. Due to the finish, the Mooresville, N.C. native drops from second to sixth-place in the NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings, 56 markers behind leader Chase Briscoe.

Cindric started the 300-lap race from the third position after the lineup was set per random draw. Cindric quickly showed the speed of the No. 22 Ford, battling for position in the top-five until misfortunes afflicted the 21-year-old.

On lap six, Cindric was collected in a multi-car accident after the No. 10 suffered a flat tire, knocking Cindric into the wall. With damage too excessive, the No. 22 team was forced to retire just eight laps into the race and would settle with a 36th-place finish.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action with the EchoPark 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 6 at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Quote: “I wish I had a reason to be upset, but not even getting 10 laps into the race and having somebody else’s misfortunes end your day is really unfortunate, especially for Odyssey Battery. The momentum we have been on coming off two straight top fives, we’ve been an incredibly consistent team all year and I feel like that’s why we’re so far up in the points. We’re coming close to wins, so we just have to keep that same mentality moving forward to Atlanta, but that’s racing. It’s Bristol.”