E&G Center Console Lock Vault |Review & Install

AmericanTrucks Provides Peace of Mind to 2015 – 2020 F150 Owners

PAOLI, Pa. (May 27th, 2020) – AmericanTrucks’ (AT) host Travis Noonan heads up the newest AT walk-through video showing how to install the E&G Center Console Lock Vault. Ideal for 2015+ Ford F150 owners w/flow-through center console, this truck safe eliminates worry when traveling with a firearm or other valuables.

Travis jumps right into the content, reassuring viewers that the E&G Center Console Lock Vault is worth the sub $300 investment when it comes to securing electronics, cash, or even a truck gun. As he points out, “Part of this safe still retains your original console access with removable tray. So, you’re getting that same ease of access you’d normally enjoy.” Travis then reviews the box’s key features highlighting it’s 12-guage steel construction, anti-pry hinges, and a locking component that is fully welded to the door. Owners can easily set their own combination or use the specially made key along with the pick-proof lock. Before moving to the dedicated install bay, Travis gives the job a “soft 2 – 3 wrenches on the patented difficulty meter,” indicating an install time of about 30 minutes. The remainder of the video shows each step of the process, ending with instructions on how to set the combination lock and use the key.

This product can be found under the Storage & Consoles category of AT’s interior styling guide. Narrowed down by year, F-150 owners will find a fully-stocked selection of quality replacement parts to personalize their truck, improve functionality, and add in-vehicle security. Truck owners are finding these secure storage solutions provide peace-of-mind whether they’re parked in the driveway, or out in public.



View the featured product and installation video here: E&G Center Console Lock Vault

