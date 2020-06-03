Fr8Auctions Return for Sixth Consecutive Season with Front Row Motorsports

McDowell on Atlanta:

“We have an awesome looking No. 34 Fr8Auctions Ford Mustang that has been ready to race at Atlanta Motor Speedway since early March. We were there when the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily froze our sport, and now it is time to finally return. We are coming off of a solid run at Bristol Motor Speedway and our No. 34 team is looking to continue that momentum into this weekend at Atlanta. I really appreciate Marcus and all of the great people at Fr8Auctions for coming on board for their sixth consecutive season partnering with Front Row Motorsports and I can’t wait to strap in and turn 325 laps around Atlanta Motor Speedway in the No. 34 Fr8Auctions Ford Mustang this Sunday.”

Fr8Auctions Founder, Marcus Barela:

“When life throws you a curve ball, you can do one of two things: adapt and move forward or sit and wait. The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly been one of those curve balls, and I am proud to say that Fr8Auctions has worked to adapt in these last few months, much like the way NASCAR has, in order to move forward with the return of the great sport the so many of us love. We are excited to extend our partnership with Front Row Motorsports into its sixth year and are looking forward to working with Michael McDowell for the second consecutive season. Michael has been a great ambassador for our brand and we can’t wait to see him driving the No. 34 Fr8Auctions Ford Mustang at our hometown track, Atlanta Motor Speedway. Experiencing the recent loss of one of our family members, Wyatt, we are proud to kick off the #BraveLikeWyatt foundation, which is a charitable organization that provides financial assistance and support to families with chronically ill children.” For more information on how you can help, please visit: bravelikewyatt.com

About Fr8Auctions

Fr8auctions has served the resale industry with the largest selection of merchandise in the country for over 15 years. Our merchandise is sold biweekly during a live auction in Atlanta, GA with thousands of pallets from major retailers, freightlines, and original manufacturers. We are building the resale community one pallet at a time! For more information, visit: Fr8Auctions.com