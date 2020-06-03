Jeb Burton – Vet Tix Camping World 200 Race Advance

Vet Tix Camping World 200 | Atlanta Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 44 State Water Heaters/ALSCO/The Grind Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Jeb Burton

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @JebBurtonRacing

Jeb Burton on Racing at Atlanta: “I’m excited to be back in the Truck Series this weekend,” said Burton. “I’m appreciative of the support from State Water Heaters and ALSCO and The Grind, without them this wouldn’t be possible. Atlanta is a track I really enjoy racing at – I’m looking forward to Saturday’s race.”

Burton at Atlanta: Burton will make his first NGROTS start at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday.

The Virginia-native has made one NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) start at the track, earning a top-10 result in 2016.

In addition, Burton has one NASCAR Cup Series start at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

On the Truck: State Water Heaters, a brand of State Industries, Inc., is a leading manufacturer of commercial and residential water heaters. State offers over 500 water heater products and has consistently developed new technologies to ensure longer product life.

Based in Ashland City, Tennessee, State has seven water heater manufacturing plants. Hundreds of distribution centers across the United States ensure efficient service to State’s national customer base of residential homeowners, wholesalers, contractors, and other members of the engineering community.

All State products are backed by customer technical support and durable tank and parts warranty.

Alsco was the first to offer linen and uniform rental services when founder, George A. Steiner, transformed a Lincoln, Nebraska, towel delivery route into a thriving commercial linen business, now headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Alsco has been an industry pioneer since 1889, blazing the trail for the laundering and delivery of ready-to-wear uniforms, starting with aprons and then moving on to every type of workwear application imaginable. Alsco also invented the continuous roll towel dispenser and pioneered the use of on-site garment lockers.

In addition, the No. 44 will carry The Grind colors at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Grind makes an assortment of products outdoor and hunting products, including turkey calls, turkey decoys and field accessories.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.