Ross Chastain – Vet Tix Camping World 200 Race Advance

Vet Tix Camping World 200 | Atlanta Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 42 Circle Track Warehouse/Florida Watermelon Association Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @RossChastain

Ross Chastain on Racing at Atlanta: “We’ve got another great looking Florida Watermelon Association/Circle Track Warehouse Chervolet Silverado. This Niece Motorsports team gave me such a strong truck at Charlotte, I’m really looking forward to getting back on track in Atlanta and competing for another win with this group.”

Chastain at Atlanta: Chastain will make his fourth NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series start at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday. In his three previous starts, Chastain has two top-10 finishes, including a sixth-place result with Niece Motorsports last season.

Chastain has five NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at the 1.5-mile track with one top-15 and two top-20 results.

In addition, Chastain has two NASCAR Cup Series starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

On the Truck: The No. 42 Chevrolet will race with support from Circle Track Warehouse (circletrackwarehouse.com). Located in Mooresville, N.C., the store offers quality new and used race car parts and accessories.

As watermelon season continues, the Florida Watermelon Association (FWA) will be aboard the No. 42. The FWA (flfwa.com) was formed to enable growers and marketers of the Florida watermelon industry to unite. Organized membership allows the association to promote the consumption of watermelons grown in Florida. The FWA assists its members in the growing and marketing of watermelons by providing a forum through this Corporation’s meetings.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.