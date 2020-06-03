Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Atlanta

Atlanta was set to host week five of the NASCAR Cup Series schedule back in mid-March, but after implications from COVID-19 over the course of the spring months, NASCAR returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend. Roush Fenway boasts 13 wins all-time at the 1.5-mile track, including six in the Cup series.

Atlanta Motor Speedway (1.5-mile)

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

Sunday, June 7 | 3 p.m. ET

FOX, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Progressive Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

NASCAR Returns to Action

· NASCAR returns to the track where the schedule originally left off prior to sweeping changes from COVID-19, with all three national series (NCS, NXS, NGROTS) heading to Atlanta Motor Speedway.

· The Cup Series will run 500 miles on Sunday in the sixth event since NASCAR’s return to the track on May 17 in Darlington. Following Atlanta, the NCS will hit Martinsville (June 10), Homestead (June 14) and Talladega (June 21).

· Four weeks of NASCAR action were completed prior to the hiatus with races at Atlanta, Homestead, Texas, Bristol, Richmond, Talladega, Dover and Martinsville postponed.

Bristol Recap, Atlanta Preview

· Despite two solo spins in the Castrol Ford, Newman overcame an ill-handling machine to battle for a 15th-place finish last weekend at Bristol. Buescher once again earned early stage points, finishing 10th in stage one, before making contact with the wall late to finish 23rd.

· Newman turned in a 13th-place finish at AMS a season ago, while Buescher earned a ninth-place run last spring.

Starting Lineup Procedures at Atlanta

For the second consecutive race, the starting lineup for Sunday’s race will be determined by a random draw based on teams’ order in owners points. Both Newman and Buescher – 20th and 21st respectively – fall within the 13-24 group, with their random draw coming from charter teams in those positions. This week’s random draw will take place on the Thursday night edition of RaceHub on FS1, which airs at 6 p.m. ET.

Roush Fenway at Atlanta

Roush Fenway has 263 total starts at AMS in the three major NASCAR touring series, totaling 13 wins, 59 top-fives, 110 top-10s and 10 poles, while leading 3,154 laps and turning over 101,000 miles. The team has 182 starts in NCS action with six wins and 71 top-10s with four poles.

AMS/Roush Fenway History

Roush Fenway competed in its first NASCAR event at AMS on March 20, 1988, finishing 31st after getting

involved in an early crash. However, just three years later the organization claimed its first win there in the fall of ‘91 with the No. 6 Ford. Roush Fenway won its first of seven NXS races at the track in the spring of ’97. Roush Fenway’s top outing at AMS came in the fall of 2005, when the organization placed four cars inside the top seven, with three cars finishing in the top five including race winner Carl Edwards. In fact, in the two races at AMS in 2005, Roush Fenway posted six top-five finishes and two wins.

Spring Forward

All but one of Roush Fenway’s Cup wins at AMS came in the fall, with the only spring win coming in 2005. Three of RFR’s seven NXS wins came in the fall.

Roush Fenway Atlanta Wins

1991-2 Martin Cup

1994-2 Martin Cup

1997-1 Martin NXS

1998-2 Martin NXS

2000-1 Martin NXS

2002-2 Busch Cup

2005-1 Edwards Cup

2005-1 Edwards NXS

2005-2 Edwards Cup

2008-1 Kenseth NXS

2008-2 Edwards Cup

2011 Edwards NXS

2012 Stenhouse NXS