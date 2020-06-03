Ty Majeski – Vet Tix Camping World 200 Race Advance

Vet Tix Camping World 200 | Atlanta Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 iRacing Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ty Majeski

Ty Majeski on Racing at Atlanta: “We’ve learned a lot so far this season at Las Vegas and Charlotte, and I’m hoping we can use those lessons to help us prepare for Atlanta,” said Majeski. “It’s so important to unload with a strong truck because we have no track time prior to the race. Atlanta will be a new challenge for me, so I’ll rely heavily Phil’s experience, and be sure to log some laps on iRacing too.”

Majeski at Atlanta: Saturday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway marks Majeski’s first start at the 1.5-mile track.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet will carry the iRacing colors at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday.

With over 110,000 active users, iRacing is the world’s premier motorsport racing simulation. Since it was established in 2004, iRacing has developed dozens of formal partnerships in the motorsport industry to help create the most authentic racing simulation in the world. iRacing promotes elite eSport world championships with eNASCAR, Porsche, and World of Outlaws, and allows users to race just about any discipline imaginable on more than 80 tracks.

Majeski is one of the world’s premier oval iRacers. In 2,535 starts, Majeski has earned 1,892 wins, 2,225 top-five finishes, and 1,717 poles on iRacing. As part of the partnership, iRacers will have the opportunity to race alongside Majeski throughout the season in a series of special events on the simulator that will be announced at a later date.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.