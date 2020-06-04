Built Bar – Atlanta Motor Speedway – Race Advance

Event: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

Venue: Atlanta Motor Speedway (Hampton, Georgia)

Format: Three Stages – Stages End: Lap 105, 210, 325

Date/Broadcast: Sunday, June 7 at 3 p.m. ET on FOX

Atlanta Motor Speedway – the track NASCAR teams were slated to compete at in early March before all activity was suddenly postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic – is finally back on the schedule this weekend, and will mark the 10th race of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Since the resumption of the season, the NCS has visited Darlington Raceway, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway, for a total of five races as part of the altered schedule to return to action. Among those events, Go Fas Racing driver Corey LaJoie has scored three top-25 results, including a top-20.

For LaJoie and the No. 32 team, they couldn’t be more determined and eager to arrive at the Hampton, Georgia track on Sunday. They’re ready to bounce back after a taxing end to their effort at Bristol where they showed great speed early on, but an unexpected mechanical issue arose, impeding on the team’s day.

This weekend, Built Bar, a leading manufacturer of protein bars, will make its debut on the No. 32 Ford as the primary sponsor of the GFR team for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

Based in Utah, Built Bar combines natural, clean ingredients in a unique way. The proprietary process produces a bar that is high in protein, high in fiber, and low in sugar. With a light, fluffy texture and pure chocolate coating, the bar is known to “taste just like a candy bar” by it’s loyal consumers, and comes in an incredible variety of delicious flavors.

The company is capable of making over one million bars per day, operating out of a state-of-the-art 225,000 square-foot manufacturing facility. Selling direct-to-consumer, orders are received fresh within a few days from distribution centers located across the United States.

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 will be broadcast live on FOX on Sunday, June 7 at 3 p.m. ET.

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 will be broadcast live on FOX on Sunday, June 7 at 3 p.m. ET.

LaJoie on the upcoming race weekend:

“We’ve had a very busy schedule since getting back to racing a few weeks ago. Five races in just about two weeks has been a fun challenge for teams and I think we’ve kind of caught our breath this week with only one race heading into this Sunday. Atlanta is a fun challenging racetrack that has aged out quite a bit. It has a lot of character behind it and we’ve been good there the last couple times Go Fas has been there. We’re hoping we can unload as fast as we have been recently and can be there at the end of the 500 miles to battle for another top-20 with the Built Bar Ford.”

LaJoie’s Cup history at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Starts: 2

Best Finish: 29th (2019)

Average Start: 28th

Average Finish: 31.5

Looking back on the Food City 500:

Corey LaJoie and The Enlisted Nine Fight Company/JDog Brands team lined up 32nd for the 500-lap event at Bristol Motor Speedway this past weekend. The team showed great speed, finishing stage two in the 12th position. Unfortunately, a mechanical issue on lap 369 relegated the team to a 32nd place finish at The Last Great Colosseum. The No. 32 team is ready to get to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend and continue the positive momentum from the last 1.5-mile track, Charlotte Motor Speedway, where they brought home a top 20.

About Our Team

About Built Bar:

Built Bar is a leading manufacturer of healthy, great-tasting protein bars-combining natural, clean ingredients in a unique way. The proprietary process produces a bar that is high in protein, high in fiber, and low in sugar. With a light, fluffy texture and pure chocolate coating, the bar is known to ‘taste just like a candy bar’ by it’s loyal consumers, and comes in an incredible variety of delicious flavors.

The original built bar was created by an experienced food inventor who wanted to develop a healthy, great tasting protein bar. After a few years of development, the Built Bar formula was perfected and ready for production. With the help of two seasoned entrepreneurs to provide marketing expertise and financing, the “Built” brand was born, and the company has experienced phenomenal growth over the past two years.

Located in Utah, Built Bar operates a state-of-the-art 225,000 square foot manufacturing facility that has the capacity to make over one million bars per day. Selling direct-to-consumer, orders are received fresh within a few days from distribution centers located across the United States. Built Bars are also available at exclusive retail stores across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit www.builtbar.com.

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Mustangs in the NASCAR Cup Series for driver Corey LaJoie. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.

