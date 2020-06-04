Chastain Notes Progress Heading to Atlanta

Ross Chastain Notes

Best start at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 15th (2019)

Best finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NXS: 14th (2019)

Kaulig Racing Notes

Best start at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NXS: 13th (2016 & 2019)

Best finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NXS: 8th (2019)

Race Notes

Saturday, June 6 at 4:30pm ET on FOX

Stages: 40/80/163 Laps

Ross Chastain Quote

“Atlanta time again – take two! The last time we went down to race at Atlanta, the whole world shut down. A worldwide pandemic. NASCAR has done an awesome job to get us back to the track. I hate, and we all do, that all the fans can’t be there, but we are going to put on a show for you this Saturday in the Xfinity Series. I’ll be in the familiar No. 10 Nutrien Ag Solutions car, with the C2 Freight colors, the green and white, on AJ Allmendinger’s 16 car. It’s been awesome to have AJ as a teammate. I didn’t get many quality laps at Bristol with our blown tire, but AJ and Justin had good runs. Justin came around to lap me after we had all the damage and I was cheering for him in the car. He was running the leader down. That was really cool. There’s been a lot of progress for all three of the Kaulig Racing cars, and we will try to do it again this weekend.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Nutrien Ag Solutions™

Nutrien Ag Solutions™ is the retail division of Nutrien™ Ltd. It combines global innovation with local expertise to provide full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at retail locations around the world. Nutrien Ag Solutions strives to help growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products, including our proprietary brands: Loveland Products, Inc.®, Proven® Seed and Dyna-Gro® Seed.