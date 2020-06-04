Haley up to the Challenge at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Justin Haley Notes

Best start at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 13th (2019)

Best finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NXS: 8th (2019)

Haley earned Kaulig Racing its best finish at Atlanta in 2019

Kaulig Racing Notes

Best start at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NXS: 13th (2016 & 2019)

Best finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NXS: 8th (2019)

Race Notes

Saturday, June 6 at 4:30pm ET on FOX

Stages: 40/80/163 Laps

Justin Haley Quote

“We are headed to Atlanta Motor Speedway. This track has an old, rough surface – something that we really don’t see when we go to mile-and-a-halves, so it’s different. Racing is going to be all the way from the bottom to the top. You’re going to be able to wedge your car down on the yellow line on the bottom of the track and kind of slot car your way around, and then you’re going to go up top and lean against the fence. Our No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevy Camaro has been so fast. The Kaulig Racing boys have worked so hard. Atlanta is a tough track for me, only because we haven’t gone there that many times. NASCAR only goes there once a year, so that means I have a total of two starts there in my whole NASCAR career. That makes it difficult for me. I don’t have the experience there to really go back on. I tested there in a Kaulig Racing car last year. We’ve been super fast and had some awesome speed the past few weeks, so I can’t wait to get there. We are going to go up there and try to win. We’ve had top-five speed, so we will keep running in the top five and definitely get a win. Can’t wait to go back mile-and-a-half racing and hopefully pull off the “W” for all the LeafFilter Gutter Protection guys and girls.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About LeafFilter Gutter Protection™

Since 2005, LeafFilter Gutter Protection™ has revolutionized the gutter protection industry. The company is proud to have grown from one small office in Hudson, Ohio to the largest direct to customer home products company in the nation and the leading choice in gutter protection systems. Once installed on a homeowner’s existing gutters, LeafFilter Gutter Protection eliminates gutter cleaning for life. With more than 70 million feet of gutter guards installed on homes across the United States and Canada, LeafFilter Gutter Protection has the knowledge and expertise to guarantee that nothing, but water, will get into your gutters. Learn more about LeafFilter Gutter Protection and request a free estimate at www.leaffilter.com .

