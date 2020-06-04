Mahindra Racing gets creative with World Environment Day

With World Environment Day taking place Friday, June 5, the FIA ABB Formula E Mahindra Racing team is getting creative.

As the penultimate Race At Home Challenge Series hosted by Formula E is scheduled for Saturday, fans who tune into the series’ Twitch channel, will see a unique circumstance by Mahindra Racing.

For every fan who tunes into the Twitch channel Saturday afternoon, Mahindra is going to plant a tree to count for those viewers. The team is committed in hopes of planting up to 500,000 trees. The reason for this action is, Mahindra hopes that it will create a more positive environment in the world. With every mature tree in its full length, it can provide a year long oxygen supply and also provides 48 pounds of CO2.

Farhan Ahmed, the Strategic Partnerships Manager for Twitch says it’s a unique concept and they hope to see as many trees planted.

“Our community notoriously loves gaming, community and charity. Here we see the perfect combination of all. We’re excited to see them embrace this initiative – let’s see how many trees we can plant!”

CEO and Team Principle of Mahindra Racing, Dilbagh Gill, was very happy to work this concept into the Race At Home Series Challenge.

“We have made very clear that sustainability is very important to us and is a key principle for Mahindra Racing. We were very pleased ahead of the season to be able to confirm our tree planting initiative and wanted to find a way to bring that to the Race At Home Challenge, and we’re happy to have found that way with Twitch. We head into this weekend second in both the team and driver’s battles and will be gunning for glory on the virtual streets.”

Fans hoping to tune into the Race At Home Series Challenge can see it here on their Twitch channel.