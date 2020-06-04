NASCAR Announces Next Installment in Return to Racing Schedule

Official Release
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 4, 2020) – NASCAR today announced the next installment of events in its return to racing, featuring races at Pocono Raceway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

FOX will close out its NASCAR Cup Series season with the *NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Wednesday, July 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET on FS1), while the NASCAR Xfinity Series season on FOX platforms will conclude at Kentucky Speedway (Friday, July 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET on FS1).

In turn, NASCAR welcomes back NBC for its sixth consecutive year of coverage when the NASCAR Xfinity Series (Saturday, July 4 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC) and NASCAR Cup Series (Sunday, July 5 at 4 p.m. ET on NBC) return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on the Fourth of July weekend.     

NBC will carry coverage of the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series through the balance of the season, including the new and highly-anticipated Playoffs schedule that is currently scheduled to culminate with the crowning of three NASCAR national series champions at Phoenix Raceway in November.

The third installment of the 2020 schedule is as follows:

DATE                        TRACK                   SERIES                     DISTANCE        NET                  START (ET)

Fri, June 26                Pocono                   ARCA Menards          200 mi              FS1                  6:00 PM

Sat, June 27              Pocono                   Gander Trucks           150 mi              FS1                  12:30 PM

Sat, June 27               Pocono                   Cup                           325 mi              FOX                 3:30 PM

Sun, June 28              Pocono                   Xfinity                        225 mi              FS1                  12:30 PM

Sun, June 28              Pocono                   Cup                           350 mi              FS1                  4:00 PM

Sat, July 4                  Indianapolis            Xfinity                        151 mi              NBC                 3:00 PM

Sun, July 5                 Indianapolis             Cup                           400 mi              NBC                 4:00 PM

Thur, July 9                #Kentucky               Xfinity                        200 mi              FS1                  8:00 PM

Fri, July 10                 Kentucky                Xfinity                        300 mi              FS1                  8:00 PM

Sat, July 11                Kentucky                Gander Trucks           225 mi              FS1                  1:00 PM

Sun, July 12               Kentucky                Cup                           400 mi              FS1                  2:30 PM

Wed, July 15              Charlotte Oval         ARCA Menards          150 mi              FS1                  4:00 PM

Wed, July 15              Charlotte                 Cup (All-Star Open)    TBA                  FS1                  7:00 PM

Wed, July 15              Charlotte                 Cup (All-Star Race)     TBA                  FS1                  8:30 PM

Sat, July 18                Texas                     Xfinity                        300 mi              NBCSN             3:00 PM

Sat, July 18                Texas                     Gander Trucks           250 mi              FS1                  8:00 PM

Sun,July 19                Texas                     Cup                           501 mi              NBCSN             3:00 PM

Thur, July 23              Kansas                   Cup                           400 mi              NBCSN             7:30 PM

Fri, July 24                 Kansas                   Gander Trucks           200 mi              FS1                  7:00 PM

Fri, July 24                 #Kansas                 ARCA Menards          150 mi              FS1                  10:00 PM

Sat, July 25                #Kansas                 Gander Trucks           200 mi              FS1                  1:30 PM

Sat, July 25                #Kansas                 Xfinity Series              250 mi              NBCSN             5:00 PM

Sun, August 2            New Hampshire       Cup Series                 318 mi              NBCSN             3:00 PM

NASCAR’s modified event procedures and protocols have been finalized in accordance with public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials. Further national series dates will be announced at a later date. 

The NASCAR Cup Series will return to racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway this Sunday, June 7, with a 500-mile event scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET, live on FOX, FOX Deportes, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

*  More details on the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race will be announced at a later date.

# NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway (July 9) realigned from New Hampshire Motor Speedway / ARCA Menards Series race at Kansas Speedway (July 24) realigned from Chicagoland Speedway / NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway (July 25) realigned from Chicagoland Speedway / NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway (July 25) has been realigned from Iowa Speedway. 

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour), one local grassroots series and three international series. The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, Americrown Service and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

