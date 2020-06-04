O’REILLY AUTO PARTS 500 NASCAR WEEKEND RESCHEDULED FOR JULY 18-19 AT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

The 24th running of the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR Cup Series race scheduled for Sunday, July 19

FORT WORTH, Texas (June 4, 2020) – NASCAR racing returns to Texas Motor Speedway after a nearly four-month layoff with the 24th running of the NASCAR Cup Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 on Sunday, July 19, which will be broadcast live on NBCSN and The Performance Racing Network (PRN) radio broadcast beginning at 2 p.m. CT.

The tripleheader weekend kicks off Saturday, July 18, with the NASCAR Xfinity Series My Bariatric Solutions 300 scheduled to be broadcast on NBCSN and PRN beginning at 2 p.m. CT. The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Vankor 350 will air that evening beginning at 7 p.m. CT on FS1

The original O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 weekend, scheduled for March 27-29, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Getting the motorsports industry back to work while keeping the health and safety of those who participate on site has been our top priority, and the past couple of weeks of NASCAR racing prove we’ve made some good decisions,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. “Sports fans worldwide need a return to a sense of normalcy, and live NASCAR competition on broadcast TV provides it. We’re glad to see NASCAR making a return this summer to the great state of Texas and to The Great American Speedway.”

Texas Motor Speedway and NASCAR have developed a comprehensive plan and continue to work with state and local officials to determine the size and scope of the number of race fans who will be able to attend the weekend’s events.

“We couldn’t be happier to have NASCAR racing back at Texas Motor Speedway for the 24th consecutive season,” said Eddie Gossage, President and General Manager of Texas Motor Speedway. “Our first choice is always to open the grandstands, suites and infield to our race fans. We currently don’t have any information to share about if fans will be able to attend but we are working on the issue with the state of Texas to make sure we comply with their direction.”

For those who have tickets to any of those races, hold onto them and pay close attention to www.texasmotorspeedway.com. That's where you will find all the information you will need on what to do with them.

The NASCAR season was halted after the March 8 race at Phoenix Raceway and resumed May 18 with races at Darlington Raceway, then Charlotte Motor Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway. The next race on the schedule takes place Sun., June 7, at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

TICKETS:

For any O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 weekend ticketholders unable to attend the weekend’s events, additional options include choosing to receive an event credit for the full amount paid plus an additional 20 percent, or choosing to receive a full refund of their purchase price. The event credit can be applied toward any admissions, including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, infield tickets, camping, fan hospitality and pit passes. The 120-percent event credit can be used during the remaining 2020 or 2021 seasons for a NASCAR sanctioned event at any Speedway Motorsports owned track, subject to availability.

Fans are advised to keep their current tickets and asked to complete an exchange request form at www.texasmotorspeedway.com to start the process. Exchange credit or refund requests must be made within 30 days. Ticket office representatives will follow up with fans within three weeks regarding the status of their request. Ticketholders should email tickets@texasmotorspeedway.com or call 1-817-215-8500 with further questions.

