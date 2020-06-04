Tony Stewart’s All Stars Circuit of Champions to visit Volunteer Speedway

Tony Stewart’s All Stars Circuit of Champions announced today that the series will head to Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee for two nights of racing on Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28.

The two-day doubleheader at Volunteer Speedway will see up to $5,000 in prizes along with drivers also being awarded championship points.

This will be the first time in at least 10 years that the All Star Circuit of Champions will visit Volunteer Speedway, with Joey Saldana and Jason Meyer scoring wins on the March 19-20 weekend.

A few of the driver entries have already been announced for this event. These include 2019 Rookie of the Year Cory Eliason, Brock Zearfoss, Sprint Car regular Paul McMahan, two-time champion Greg Wilson, Skylar Gee, Justin Peck, Danny Dietrich, Zeb Wise, Sam Hafertepe Jr. and Josh Baughman.

In addition to the driver entry list, former NASCAR driver and series owner, Tony Stewart will also partake in the action in hopes of taking the checkered flag. Stewart was the recent race winner when the series visited 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa. The Indiana native picked up $26,000 in addition to his race winning victory.

Fans who are interested in more information regarding the All Star Circuit of Champions can visit the Volunteer Speedway website.

Those unable to visit the race weekend can also watch on floracing.com and can watch all season long.