What are the Top 10 Trucking Companies?

Many companies are utilizing modern equipment to perform operational excellence and vision management, for providing networks of intermodal transport, globally. Trucking is considered to be a vital component in business and plays a great role in stabilizing the economy of the country.

A company can be said great when it is financially stable, well paying the employees and offers multiple benefits.

Swift Transportation:

The company is based in the Southwestern US in Phoenix, Arizona. Approximately 18,000 units are always in operation throughout the United States in more than 40 significant terminals. “one-stop shopping” services are offered to the customers.

Swift Transportation is an attractive choice because the suits have flatbed, temperature- control and special trailers. Availability of freight Brokerage on non-asset and logistics are there.

Knight Transportation:

The name of King Transportation is included in the list of trucking companies because the provider offers several truckload services. Container loads or full trailer of freight are allowed for a single customer.

The network’s expansion allows the company to transport general commodities for customers throughout the USA. Services of truckloads, like, dry van, temperature-controlled, dedicated and drayage services, are also available.

Prime:

There are several service providers of multiple truckload services, but Prime has a good reputation in the industry. The company is a provider of tanker, refrigerated, intermodal and flatbed carrier services.

The company has about more than 6000 units of tractors and 10,000 trailers. The annual revenue of $12.5 billion and 40 years of operation experience make the company trustworthy.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services:

The company offers services for more than 35 years throughout the US and is famous for offering full truckload freight. The company- controlled drivers or contractors are utilized for direct transportation.

The company also holds a healthy relationship with several rail carriers of North America, so transportation of truckload freight in trailers and containers is easier.

Landstar System:

If you need global assistance, then the Landstar System is ideal for you. The company is basically a carrier of light- assets. It also offers solutions regarding transportation management across the world.

The network of the company consists of third-party hauliers and agents for providing services globally.

USA Truck:

Located in Van Buren, the company operates throughout the USA. The company offers dry van services like Davis Transfer over the road. Services of dedicated contract carriage are available along with logistics services like intermodal, freight brokerage and drayage.

Schneider International:

One of the popular service providers in the field of logistics and transport services is Schneider international that offers the widest portfolios in the industry.

The services of the company include a truckload of both long-haul and regional, bulk, expedited, dedicated, LTL, brokerage, final mile, intermodal, cross-dock and port logistics and supply chain management.

Werner Enterprises:

Having an operational experience of over 64 years, Werner Enterprise is a popular service provider for both logistics and transportation in the USA and operates throughout North and South America.

The transportation service of the company includes regional, medium, long- haul, dedicated, local van, flatbed, expedited and temperature-controlled services. The handy services place the company on this list.

CRST International:

The 60 years old company, besides traditional trucking, now delivers a wide range of logistics services.

There is no charge of debt on the company, and this allows the company to invest in 4,500 fleets of trucks. The multiple services offered by the company are home delivery, warehousing solutions, intermodal networks and high-value services.

US Xpress Enterprises:

Among the most popular trucking companies, US Xpress Enterprises are doing a great job by facilitating an immense number of services across the whole country. The company claims to focus on the employees mainly and offers the people with safe, dignified and enjoyable service.

The employees of the company state that they get to increase their skills and are also rewarded for good work.

Conclusion:

There are several service providers across the country, but choose a company according to your needs and fulfills your budget.