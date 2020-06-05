AMS to honor Jimmie Johnson’s legacy with grandstand named after 7-time NASCAR champ

HAMPTON, Ga. (June 5, 2020) – Atlanta Motor Speedway is renaming one of its grandstands to honor the legacy of 7-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson.

Starting with this weekend’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, what used to be known as the Winners Grandstand will now be the Johnson Grandstand. With the newly christened grandstand, Johnson will join fellow 7-time champions Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt as NASCAR drivers whose legends are immortalized at AMS.

“It takes a great driver to succeed at our track and an even greater one to win a championship, but only the greatest can win seven titles and Jimmie Johnson is undoubtedly one of the greatest,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison.

In addition to having an entire grandstand named in his honor, Johnson will also kick off his final start at Atlanta Motor Speedway as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver by giving the command to start engines on Sunday, June 7.

After uttering the most famous words in motorsports, Johnson will seek his sixth career victory at AMS during Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

The Johnson Grandstand is the 20th and final enhancement come from Atlanta Motor Speedway’s “20 in 20” initiative. All told the Speedway has announced 20 individual enhancements to increase fan value and the overall enjoyment of Atlanta Motor Speedway for years to come.

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 will be broadcast live on FOX and PRN at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 7.

