Buescher Finishes 22nd at Atlanta

HAMPTON, Ga. (June 7, 2020) – Chris Buescher battled hot and slick track conditions at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon, ultimately bringing the No. 17 Fastenal Ford home to a 22nd-place finish.

Buescher rolled off the grid at the 1.5 mile track 13th but quickly fell to 27th with reports of a loose handling Ford Mustang. The team pitted with a competition caution at lap 25 for fresh tires, adjustments and fuel. The team restarted 27th and by Lap 40 earned three spots to run and maintain the 24th position all the way through green flag pit stops. After falling a lap down, a caution at lap 94 enabled the team to take the wave around and be back on the lead lap. The team pitted one last time in the stage for fuel, a track bar adjustment and fresh tires. After a six-lap shootout, Buescher took the green-white checkered for stage one 21st.

The Prosper, Texas native brought his Ford back down pit road during the stage break for a basic pit stop. The team restarted 18th at the and even gained a position within the first lap of stage two. By Lap 118, Buescher reported a very tight handling Mustang falling back to 20th. When green flag pit stops cycled through the team was scored 23rd. Buescher maintained track position to finish stage two in that same position.

Buescher reported that his No. 17 machine was still handling too tight by the end of the run and was moving all over the racetrack. The team pitted at the stage break for four tires, fuel and an air pressure adjustment to the right side. The driver got to work restarting 19th, and toggling back and forth the whole stage from the mid to low 20’s. Unfortunately, adjustments didn’t quite work as planned as the No. 17 team finished 22nd, one lap down.

Buescher and the No. 17 team return to action on Wednesday, June 10 at Martinsville Speedway. Race coverage begins at 7 p.m. EST on Fox Sports 1, MRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.