Ford Performance NASCAR: Atlanta Xfinity Post Race Quotes

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

ATLANTA MOTOR SPEEDWAY

FORD PERFORMANCE DRIVER – POST RACE QUOTES

SATURDAY, JUNE 6, 2020

FORD FINISHING RESULTS:

9th — Chase Briscoe

16th — Austin Cindric

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 98 — HighPoint.com Ford Mustang — “At the beginning of the race we were a little off and we kept making our car better and better. My pit crew was awesome all day long and helping my situation on the race track by getting us cleaner air. We got the lead there and we were really the best car by quite a bit. That last pit stop apparently I sped. It was 50.07 I guess which was barely enough to get busted. I was trying to get all I could get and it was a stupid mistake with how good our car was and how good our pit crew would. It was a stupid mistake. I gotta learn and get better. Overall though it was another really good week for our High Point Ford. These things aren’t easy to win. You have to do everything perfect. Making a mistake that late in the race makes it really hard to recover.”

ALL THREE LEADERS GOT SPEEDING PENALTIES ON THAT PIT STOP, DID THAT SURPRISE YOU? “Yeah, you know, I felt like I did the same thing as I had done on every other pit stop. I am assuming I got really close on those as well. They came over the radio and said the 98, 22 and 7 all got busted speeding in the exact same section. I don’t know if that section was just fast for whatever reason or what. I know at the beginning of the race, before we started, in the pit road practice I sped in that exact same section as well. We will keep that in the notebook for when we come back. Overall, big picture wise we had really good speed and we are eventually going to get to where we can put these things all the way together. Finding speed is half the battle, we just have to execute now.”

THE TWO MUSTANGS LED THE WAY FOR THE MAJORITY OF THE RACE, MINUS THE SPEEDING PENALTIES YOU GUYS WERE POISED TO RACE EACH OTHER FOR THE WIN WEREN’T YOU? “Yeah, absolutely. The new body this year for the Mustangs and there are only two of us so we are down as far as having help out on the race track but for us to be as dominant as we both have been really the whole season, to do that they will eventually turn into wins. It would be pretty neat if the two Fords could lead the manufacturers for most wins.”

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 22 — Menards/Tuscany Faucets Ford Mustang– “We’ve got a lot to be proud of on the 22 team. Our bed was made on the competition caution, when no one else came down pit road, and we were down a set of tires. I think we capitalized on both of our stage wins, but unfortunately couldn’t convert that race winning speed into a win. It stings a bit, but I’m proud of our work on preparation and unload, as I know that’s been key for our momentum since the break.”