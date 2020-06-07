John Hunter Nemechek Post-Race Report: Atlanta

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway, 1.5 Mile Quad-Oval

Race: 10 of 38

Event: Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 (500.5 miles, 325 laps)

John Hunter Nemechek

No. 38 YANMAR America Ford Mustang

Started: 18th

Finished: 23rd

Stage One: 29th

Stage Two: 24th

Stage Three: 23rd

John Hunter Nemechek started Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway from the 18th position. Early on, he struggled with the handling in his No. 38 YANMAR America Ford Mustang, noting that he was very loose, to the point of driving “sideways through the corner.” Nemechek lost control and spun coming off of Turn 4 on Lap 94. Thankfully, he avoided contact and sustained minimal damage. The crew made various wedge, packer and track bar adjustments throughout Stage 1, but Nemechek continued to struggle, taking the green- and white-checkered flag in 29th place.

During Stage 2, the No. 38 YANMAR America Ford Mustang continued to be loose, particularly when Nemechek ran the top line around the track. Seth Barbour and the crew attempted to improve the car’s handling with adjustments to tire pressure, wedge and packer during pit stops in Stage 2. Nemechek radioed on Lap 186 that he was “tight on entry and loose off,” and by the end of the run, he said he still needed to be tightened up. He finished Stage 2 in the 24th position and pitted for 4 tires, fuel, and wedge and packer adjustments.

Nemechek started the final stage at the rear of the field, receiving a penalty for removing equipment (fuel can) during his pit stop at the Stage Break Caution. He kept quiet over the radio for much of the stage, but still felt the handling of his No. 38 YANMAR America Ford Mustang was too loose. Nemechek crossed the finish line in 23rd place, two laps down.

Nemechek on Atlanta:

“We had a challenging day in our No. 38 YANMAR America Ford Mustang. Wish we could have had a better result for our partners at YANMAR at their home track. It was a difficult day from the start. We fired off really loose and the car just kind of stepped out on me early on. Managed to avoid contact and damage, and we kept trying to tighten up the handling, but we just couldn’t find that sweet spot. I’m proud of my team for never giving up. We’ll go get ’em in Martinsville.”