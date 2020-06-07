Michael McDowell Post Race Report: Atlanta

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway, 1.54 Mile Quad-Oval

Race: 10 of 38

Event: Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 (500.5 miles, 325 laps)

Michael McDowell

No. 34 Fr8Auctions Ford Mustang

Started: 36th

Finished: 24th

Stage One: 25th

Stage Two: 28th

Stage Three: 24th

Michael McDowell and his No. 34 Fr8Auctions Ford Mustang took the green flag in Sunday’s Cup race from the 36th position at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Early in Stage 1, McDowell mentioned that his race car was a touch free; something that continued throughout the stage as McDowell noted that he was loose on corner exit. He would finish Stage 1 from the 25th position. Under the caution, Crew Chief Drew Blickensderfer made the call for 4 tires, fuel, a wedge adjustment and pulled packer.

During Stage 2, McDowell ran comfortably inside of the top 25 before spinning off of Turn 4 late in the Stage. Thankfully, there was no damage to his No. 34 Fr8Auctions Ford Mustang and he would go on to finish Stage 2, 28th. Under the Stage 2 caution, McDowell pitted for fuel, 4 tires, an air pressure adjustment, added spring rubber and a wedge adjustment after noting that his car was still on the free side.

During the final stage of Sunday’s Cup race from Atlanta Motor Speedway, Michael McDowell and his No. 34 Fr8Auctions Ford Mustang continued to run inside of the top 25. He would take the checkered flag from the 24th position.

McDowell on Atlanta:

“It wasn’t the day that we wanted for our No. 34 Fr8Auctions Ford Mustang. We battled hard all day to try and tighten up our loose race car, then unfortunately got spun late in Stage 2 and lost some track position. We had to take the wave-around a few times throughout the day to get back on the lead lap and just didn’t quite have the speed that we had hoped for. All in all, I’m proud of my team for working hard on pit road and I’m very appreciative of Fr8Auctions for coming on board.”