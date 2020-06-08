Chris Buescher – Martinsville I Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Luke Lambert

Twitter: @17RoushTeam, @RoushFenway and @Chris_Buescher

Race Format: 263 miles, 500 laps, Stage Lengths: 130-130-240

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 – Wednesday, June 10 at 7 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

NASCAR Returns to Action

· NASCAR’s return to the track continues with another short turnaround to Wednesday night, where the Cup Series (NCS) visits Martinsville Speedway for a race that was originally scheduled to be run May 9.

· For the first time in its more than 70-year history, Martinsville will host the NCS under the lights with a 7 p.m. start time. Following action at the Paperclip, the schedule flips to Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday.

· Four weeks of NASCAR action were completed prior to the hiatus with races at Atlanta, Homestead, Texas, Bristol, Richmond, Talladega, Dover and Martinsville postponed.

Atlanta Recap, Wednesday Preview

· Buescher battled an ill-handling Fastenal Ford to finish 22nd Sunday in Atlanta.

· Wednesday’s starting lineup will be determined by a random draw based on teams’ order in owners points. Buescher and the No. 17 team remain 21st, and will draw for a starting spot in positions 13-24.

· The random draw will take place at 6 p.m. ET Monday night on RaceHub on FS1.

Buescher Historically at Martinsville Speedway

· Buescher makes his 10th Cup start at Martinsville on Wednesday, where he carries a best finish of 11th and an average result of 20.6.

· Buescher crossed the line 11th back in the 2017 spring event after starting 33rd in the No. 37 machine. Most recently he came home 12th last fall, his third top-13 dating back six races.

Luke Lambert at Martinsville Speedway

· Lambert will be atop the box for his 16th Cup start at Martinsville Wednesday, where he has six top-10 results and an average finish of 14.1.

· His best finish came back in the fall of 2014 where he and Ryan Newman crossed the line third after starting ninth. He led Jeff Burton to a sixth-place run in 2011 in his first-ever Cup race at the track, and also finished seventh (2015), 10th (2016) and eighth (2017, 2018) with Newman.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Martinsville:

“It’s hard to go wrong with a short track and I’m excited to see Martinsville under the lights for the first time. It’s a race that is always packed full of action, and it’s important to keep the fenders clear and survive to the end. We’re looking forward to the challenge and a solid run in our Fastenal Ford.”

On the Car

Fastenal celebrates its 10th season with Roush Fenway Racing in 2020. The Minnesota company spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping to the No. 17 Cup Series entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Norton Abrasives, Loctite, ITW, MCR and Weiler will be the Fastenal suppliers to ride aboard the No. 17 on Wednesday.

· Norton Abrasives, a Saint-Gobain brand, will ride on the hood.

· Loctite, a leader in adhesives, sealants and surface treatments will be on the TV panel.

· ITW brands Red Head, Sammys, and Buildex will ride on the deck lid.

· MCR, a leader in the field of personal protective equipment (PPE), will be on the lower rear quarter.

· Weiler, a leading manufacturer of surface conditioning solutions, we ride on the B-Post.

About Fastenal

Fastenal [Nasdaq: FAST] is North America’s largest fastener distributor and a ‘one-stop’ source for hundreds of thousands of OEM, MRO and Construction products. With more than 2,600 stores worldwide, the company supports B2B customers with tailored local inventory and dedicated personnel, who visit regularly, quickly respond to emergency needs, and provide efficient inventory management solutions. Fastenal’s service-oriented business network includes the world’s largest industrial vending program, 14 regional distribution centers, 8 custom manufacturing facilities, thousands of delivery vehicles, and industry-leading sourcing, quality and engineering resources.