The Top 7 AGM Battery Advantages You Should Know

For decades, people have relied on sealed lead-acid (SLA) batteries to power their cars, boats, RVs, and heavy equipment. While they’re adequate for most purposes, there’s always room for improvement.

AGM batteries are rapidly becoming the most sought-after substitute for SLA batteries. Though they first hit the market in the 1980s, advancements in technology are making them more affordable and accessible than ever before.

If you’re considering upgrading your batteries, AGM batteries are the best bet. Here are some of the AGM battery advantages you can expect to see when you install them.

1. AGM Batteries Put Out More Power

So, what is an AGM battery exactly? It’s a battery that’s completely sealed and works as a significant upgrade to standard sealed lead-acid batteries and flooded cell batteries.

One of the biggest benefits of AGM batteries is that they produce higher amounts of power than the more common sealed lead-acid batteries. This means you’re able to accomplish the same tasks with fewer AGM batteries than you would with SLA units.

That increased power also means more consistent energy flow to your vehicle, appliances, boat, or RV. You can even use them as starter batteries without shortening their lifespan or draining the charge overly quickly.

This gives you more flexibility in how you use the batteries and makes it easier to swap out older or less powerful options completely. You won’t have to buy more than one type of battery to get the job done.

2. They Charge Faster

All batteries take time to charge, but some take longer than others. This can be particularly annoying if you’re using the batteries to power high-energy demand vehicles or equipment.

The faster they discharge and longer they take to charge back up, the more downtime you’ll experience.

AGM batteries reduce that downtime. They charge faster than standard flooded cell batteries, making it easier to keep your equipment powered up properly.

You’ll still want to keep them topped off whenever possible as deep discharges of the battery will lower its charge capacity. The more this happens, the sooner you’ll need to replace your batteries.

3. They Handle Extreme Temperatures Well

Most batteries lose charge when subjected to extreme temperatures. It doesn’t matter whether the temperatures are extremely hot or extremely cold.

If you’ve ever had trouble starting your car on a cold winter morning, you know how annoying this can be.

AGM batteries are able to withstand temperature changes without losing most of their charge. You may notice a slight change in their charge levels after storing the batteries in those conditions, but the change shouldn’t be permanent.

4. The Batteries Last Longer Than Other Models

Sealed lead-acid batteries are the cheapest ones on the market for a reason: they don’t last long. Unless they’re stored in optimal conditions and always charged fully, you’ll need to replace them more often.

AGM batteries last far longer. Their cells are completely encased in a protective plastic box that keeps dirt, debris, and corrosion from damaging the components.

Though you’ll end up paying more for AGM batteries than you would for sealed lead-acid batteries, they often end up paying for themselves. Since they last longer, you won’t have to worry about spending time testing them for the proper voltage every month.

Even better, you’ll save yourself both money and time since you won’t have to replace them often. The longer you can keep your batteries, the more affordable they’ll be in the long-run.

5. You Won’t Have to Deal With Battery Maintenance

When you use flooded cell batteries, you constantly need to worry about the water inside the battery casing. If the cell plates run dry, it will damage the battery itself.

You’ll need to monitor the water levels every month and may need to check them more often if you store the batteries in a hot and dry area. When you do refill the battery, you’ll need to use the right type of water and avoid overflowing the container.

AGM batteries are virtually maintenance-free. You won’t have to worry about monitoring the water levels or adding more water when the plates get dry. You’ll be able to use your equipment, charge the batteries, and store them without worry.

6. AGM Batteries Won’t Spill or Leak

Flooded cell batteries are prone to leaks and spills. Unfortunately, those leaks pose an environmental hazard as well as a safety hazard.

Since AGM batteries are completely enclosed in plastic, they won’t leak unless the casing gets damaged. This means you’re able to move them around as needed without having to exercise extra caution.

Even better, the AGM batteries are easy to recycle at any battery drop-off location in your area. Since the battery acid stays inside the protective casing, more recycling centers are willing to take them.

7. They’re Easy to Install

AGM batteries are a substitute and upgrade to SLA batteries. They’re available in the same sizes, and you’re able to use them for the same applications.

You’re able to install the same way. This means you’re able to swap them out without needing to modify the battery compartment or acquire new tools to handle the install.

As long as you’re comfortable removing your old batteries, you’ll be able to install an AGM battery with ease.

See These AGM Battery Advantages for Yourself

If you’re looking to upgrade your batteries, AGM batteries are the best option. They’re affordable, last longer, and require almost no maintenance as long as you take care of them.

Once you install them, you’ll see these AGM battery advantages almost immediately.

Keep in mind that you’ll still want to dispose of your old SLA batteries at a designated recycling facility. Otherwise, you’ll end up putting your safety and your property at risk.

For more helpful tips on choosing the best battery for your vehicle or large equipment, check out our latest posts.