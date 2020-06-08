Top Tips to Use Instagram Stories to Build Your Fan-Base

We all want to get verified on trending social networking sites like Instagram. Getting the blue tick right next to one’s name is an excellent achievement in the digital world. But as quickly said than done, it is quite challenging to build a potential fan-base on Instagram. Given the current trends and massive competition, it is pretty tough to get visibility on Instagram.

According to the experts, Instagram posts and stories are excellent options to increase your visibility on such a platform. Here are some intricate details about Instagram stories and how can you trend using such an aspect of the same:

Create Stories

The first thing you need to know about Instagram stories is how to create them. Instagram has several kinds of filters and formats to help you out with your stories. Do a little research about these types and how to involve these to create engaging stories on Instagram effectively. The different types of formats include boomerang, music, hands-free, superzoom, focus, etc. Use these creatively to highlight the various aspects of your stories to your followers.

Use Stickers

Hashtags and stickers are some of the cool and trendy options offered by Instagram to its users. Try to select them appropriately and use them along with your stories. You need to keep yourself up-to-date with these new additions to create quirky and exciting content for your Instagram stories. The key point here is that the right usage of these stickers and hashtags can channelise the potential traffic towards your profile. You can also use innovative gifs and music to depict your current mood to your users.

Keep A Tab on Your Story

It is essential to keep a tab on the number of views of your Instagram story. You need to check it occasionally to see whether the post can reach out to the audience or not. Swipe up to know the details of the viewers and also make use of insights. It is a fascinating feature available on Instagram, which provides a graphical representation of the views on your Instagram story.

Add Hashtags

Hashtags are an exciting feature available on Instagram. Choose them wisely to get recognised on the bigger platform. Proper utilisation of hashtags is necessary to make your profile discoverable on this social platform.

Location is Necessary

Along with all other necessary features, do not forget to add the location to your post or story. Stories help you to expand your base to the outer world. People from all over the world can identify the post based on the location as well as the hashtags.

Create Highlights

Instagram stories are visible only for 24 hours. But you can add them to the highlights section of your profile for future use. The new followers can always tap on these highlights to view your previous stories without any problems.

Apart from these, you can create several polls to engage your audience in your line of work. These are some of the expert tips which are useful in channelising the traffic towards your profile. In many cases, the influencers might prefer to buy Instagram followers to increase their reach to the outer world. Know what your audience wants and thereby trend on Instagram with your unique feeds and stories each day!