Chase Purdy to Run Limited Schedule for GMS Racing in 2020

STATESVILLE, N.C. – (June 9, 2020) – GMS Racing announced the addition of Chase Purdy to the driver lineup for five races in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series in 2020. The NASCAR Next alum will make his season debut in the No. 24 Bama Buggies Silverado at Pocono Raceway on June 27.

In addition to Pocono, Purdy will pilot the No. 24 for GMS Racing at Kentucky Speedway, both Kansas Speedway events as well as Talladega Superspeedway.

“I know I’m definitely going to need to get acclimated again. I think I’m a bit out of practice with everything that goes into a full race weekend, especially in the truck series,” said Purdy. “My main goal is to refresh everything, watch a lot of film and stay in touch with my teammates leading up to the races. I would like to take a practice session to get warmed up and everything, if we’re allowed. If we just line up and race I just want to settle in at first and make real adjustments as we go. My goal initially would be to keep the truck in one piece and finish in the top 10.”

Purdy last competed full-time in 2018 in the ARCA Racing Series for MDM Motorsports alongside GMS Racing drivers Sheldon Creed and Zane Smith. Purdy amassed 10 top-five and 14 top-10 finishes en route to a fourth-place finish in the championship standings. 2018 also marked Purdy’s Gander Trucks debut, competing at Martinsville and Phoenix with current GMS Racing crew chief Jeff Stankiewicz atop the pit box.

The Pocono Organics 150 to benefit Farm Aid will take place on Saturday June 27 at 12:30pm ET and will air live on FS1 and MRN.

About GMS Racing – GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt, Sheldon Creed, Tyler Ankrum and Zane Smith as well as part-time with David Gravel. The team also competes in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 Gander Trucks Championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship as well as the 2019 ARCA East championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https:/gmsracing.net

About Bama Buggies – Bama Buggies is a dealer of new and high-quality used ATV, golf cart, UTV and personal watercraft located in Tuscaloosa, AL. Bama Buggies has a top-of-the-line service center to diagnose and repair ATV, UTV and motorsports quickly and efficiently – without breaking the bank. The Bama Buggies team can help customers learn how to maintain your ATV, golf cart or personal watercraft so that it continues to function at its best for fun, excitement and a strong return on investment for years to come. For more information visit https://www.bamabuggies.com/