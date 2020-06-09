Koch Industries Returns to Newman’s No. 6 Ford at Martinsville

Koch Makes First Primary Appearance since Daytona 500

CONCORD, N.C., (June 9, 2020) – Roush Fenway Racing has announced that Koch (pronounced ‘Coke’) Industries – who served as the primary aboard Ryan Newman’s No. 6 Ford Mustang at Daytona International Speedway in February – will return as the primary for Wednesday night’s race at Martinsville Speedway.

“We are really excited to have Koch back on the car at Martinsville,” said Newman. “They came on board at Daytona and have been a great partner. We came really close to taking the Koch Ford to victory lane in the 500, so hopefully we can finish the job Wednesday night at Martinsville.”

Koch was on-board Newman’s Ford that came just a few feet away from winning the famed Daytona 500, before getting wrecked just short of Newman’s second Daytona 500 victory. Newman returned to the track on May 17 at Darlington when NASCAR also returned following the schedule being halted due to COVID-19.

“Koch Industries is excited to continue its partnership with Roush Fenway and Ryan Newman at Martinsville. As Ryan continues his inspiring comeback, both of our teams are committed to building a mutually beneficial relationship that creates value for our fans and customers alike. We wish Ryan and the Roush Fenway team the best of luck as they race to victory later this week,” said Steve Lombardo, chief communications and marketing officer for Koch Industries.

Koch also appeared as the primary partner for the Busch Clash event the Sunday prior to ‘The Great American Race,’ where Newman started from the pole and finished fifth. He went on to finish ninth in the Daytona 500 despite the crash.

Newman will make his 37th Cup start at Martinsville Wednesday night, a track he has one win at back in 2009. He has totaled 17 top-10s all-time, including eight inside the top five. Most recently he and the No. 6 team tallied a 10th-place run in the fall of 2019.

Coverage for Wednesday’s race kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on FS1. Coverage can also be heard live on MRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.

About Koch Industries

Based in Wichita, Kansas, Koch Industries, Inc. is one of the largest private companies in America, with estimated annual revenues as high as $110 billion, according to Forbes. It owns a diverse group of companies involved in refining, chemicals, and biofuels; forest and consumer products; fertilizers; polymers and fibers; process and pollution control systems; electronics, software and data analytics; minerals; glass; automotive components; ranching; commodity trading; and investments. Since 2003, Koch companies have invested nearly $105 billion in growth and improvements. With a presence in 60 countries, Koch companies employ nearly 130,000 people worldwide, with about 67,000 of those in the United States. From January 2009 to present, Koch companies have earned more than 1,300 awards for safety, environmental excellence, community stewardship, innovation, and customer service. For more news and information, visit www.KOCHind.com.

About Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing is one of the most successful teams in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in NASCAR Cup Series. Moving into its 33rd season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Jack Roush and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram, and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.