Kyle Larson Gets Second Consecutive All Star Circuit of Champions Victory

Coming off a dominating win at 81 Speedway Sunday night, Kyle Larson and the No. 57 Paul Silva Team headed three hours south to Lawton, Oklahoma to continue winning.

Larson started on the outside row in fourth position for the 40 lap A-Main at Lawton Speedway. He had to chase down rival competitor Aaron Reutzel in order to take the victory. Reutzel led early on in the event, but lap traffic gave Larson an advantage and eventually, made the pass for the lead on lap 13. From that lap on, Reutzel kept Larson in a close distance throughout the rest of the event, but Larson managed his pace and grabbed another checkered flag for a second consecutive night.

“To come out here and win two in a row like this says so much about this team and what we have going on,” Kyle Larson said, who was victorious one night prior at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas. “It’s pretty incredible to see so many people out here supporting this deal, especially on a Monday night. It’s exciting to be a part of it.”

Despite having Reutzel trying to give Larson a run for his money, Larson still had to maintain the lead with a couple of instances. Before the initial green flag flew, two cautions slowed the pace as Larson kept the lead. Reutzel challenged for the lead at least three times throughout the 40-lap feature. However, Larson was able to keep Reutzel behind him, especially veteran Danny Dietrich, who also challenged the lead.

A break in the race came at lap 29, where a fuel stop was seen. This gave another chance for other competitors to catch Larson, but Larson proved unbeatable in the final 11 laps and fended off any other challengers.

“There’s a lot of strategy that goes into racing on a surface that gets like that. It makes it fun in a way, but it can be really stressful,” Kyle Larson explained, driver of the Paul Silva-owned / Tarlton and Sons/Finley Farms/No. 57 sprint car. “I knew Aaron’s (Reutzel) only shot to get by me was going to be a slider in one of the corners. I was just trying to run easy. I didn’t want to get too close to the guys in front of me, and the track was still really wide at that point. He was almost carrying too much speed when he got by me that he actually slipped up out of the rubber.”

Tony Stewart earned the Hercules Tire A-Main Hard Charger award, by gaining eight positions from the start.

Official Results

Kyle Larson, led 27 laps Aaron Reutzel, led 12 laps, Won Dash No. 1 Danny Dietrich, Qualified on the pole Josh Baughman DJ Netto Cory Eliason, Won Heat Race No. 2 Skylar Gee Gio Scelzi Zeb Wise Ian Madsen Greg Wilson Tony Stewart Paul McMahan Dominic Scelzi Blake Hahn Justin Peck Brock Zearfoss Sam Hafertepe Jr Harli White Kyle Clark Robbie Price Justin Sanders, Won Heat Race No. 3 Danny Wood Danny Smith

Official Points Standings

Aaron Reutzel, 898 points Danny Dietrich, 858 points Zeb Wise 856 points Cory Eliason, 854 points Brock Zearfoss, 836 points Tony Stewart, 812 points Paul McMahan, 808 points Justin Peck, 794 points Josh Baughman, 782 points Skylar Gee, 780 points

Up Next: The All Star Circuit of Champions continue at Lawton Speedway Tuesday night for night No. 2 at Lawton, Oklahoma. The event is a rain make-up date, due to the original event getting rained out on Saturday June 6. Night No. 2 begins at 7:15 p.m./local time and live on floracing.com.