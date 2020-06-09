Michael McDowell Ready to Haul with The Pete Store at Martinsville

McDowell on Martinsville:

“I cannot wait to head to Virginia tomorrow evening for some Wednesday night racing under the lights at Martinsville Speedway. We will have The Pete Store joining our No. 34 Ford Mustang; a company that has really been an essential part in the growth of our race program over the years. We have two brand new Peterbilts parked in our truck bay at the shop that we rely on to get our race cars to the track every week. Year in and year out, The Pete Store has really taken care of our team and I’m ready to battle hard tomorrow night and hopefully get them the finish that they deserve.”

About The Pete Store

The Pete Store is a growing network of Peterbilt truck dealerships, with locations spanning the Eastern United States. Through our exclusive Peterbilt dealerships we offer sales of new and pre-owned trucks, truck parts, body shops, and truck service. A recipient of numerous awards, including Peterbilt North American Dealer of the Year (2004, 2016 and 2018), The Pete Store is a respected dealer in the transportation industry with a track record for quality support.