Sam Mayer, No. 21 All Weather Armour Chevrolet

Toledo Speedway Stats

Starts: 1, Best Start: 9, Best Finish: 5.

2020 ARCA Menards Series East Stats

Starts: 1, Best Start: 6, Best Finish: 1, Laps Led: 27

Notes:

Mayer comes into this race at the top of the ARCA Menards Series East point standings, after winning the first race of the season at New Smyrna.

This will be Mayer’s second start at Toledo. Mayer started ninth and finished fifth in last year’s rain shortened event.

Mayer and the No. 21 team will compete with chassis No. 408 this weekend at Toledo. This chassis earned five top fives in six outings and led 17 laps in 2019, with a highest finish of second coming at Salem Speedway in March.

Quote:

“I’m excited to get back racing after what feels like forever! I know GMS is going to come back better than ever. I can’t thank GMS enough for all the hard work they’ve put in during the break. I also need to thank all my supporters for sticking around for our return to racing. Especially All Weather Armour for coming on board with us this weekend and for some of our upcoming races as well. Hopefully we can them into victory lane Saturday night!”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt, Sheldon Creed, Tyler Ankrum and Zane Smith as well as part-time with David Gravel. The team also competes in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer. Since the team began in 2014 GMS Racing won the 2016 Gander Trucks Championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Championship and the 2019 ARCA East championship. The organization has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/.

