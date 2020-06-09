Tanner Gray – NGROTS Advance: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway, 1.5-mile oval

Race: 5 of 23

Event: NGROTS 200 (201 miles, 134 laps)

Schedule:

Saturday, June 13

7:30 p.m…..……..Race (FS1)

(all times ET)

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Turtle Beach Construction Ford F-150

Coming off an 11th-place finish at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway last weekend, Tanner Gray is looking for better results this Saturday at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway. The rookie driver already has one advantage at Homestead that he didn’t have at Atlanta, one previous start at the 1.5-mile oval.

Without having any practice, or qualifying prior to the race, having some laps under his belt there will certainly benefit the 21-year-old. Gray made three starts late in the 2019 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series season in preparation for this year. He started 26th and finished 16th at Homestead in 2019 and completed all but one lap. Gray’s DGR-Crosley team is taking the same truck which he competed with last year, although this time with a Ford F-150 body.

Turtle Beach Construction will sponsor Gray at Homestead-Miami on Saturday. The company has been building dream homes since 1985 and has produced over 300 custom residences in the most prestigious communities in the area. Turtle Beach Construction’s president, Sebastian Smallegange, is a third generation builder from Holland and continues to put his family’s European signature on every custom home. Sebastian credits the company’s success to creating a team of professionals with the credentials and experience to deliver a first class quality product and the highest customer satisfaction. In turn, this creates referrals from satisfied clients proclaiming Turtle Beach as the preeminent builder for quality and customer satisfaction in Palm Beach and Martin Counties.

The NGROTS 200 from Homestead-Miami Speedway will be run after the NASCAR XFINITY Series race on Saturday, June 13. The race will go green at 7:30 p.m., ET, with a live broadcast on FS1. The 134-lap race will be broken into three segments with stage-ending cautions on lap 30 and lap 60.

Quick Facts:

Number of Starts at Homestead: 1

Best Start: 26th

Best Finish: 16th

2020 Driver Point Standings: 14th

Gray on Homestead: “It’s definitely a plus having experience at Homestead. That made Atlanta a tougher race not having been there before and not having practice. Homestead is a cool track. I really enjoyed racing there, although we weren’t great last year. This race will be a lot different since I’m running the full season now and I don’t have to worry about the championship fight going on around me like last year. Hopefully we can get back into a rhythm and shake off some of the bad luck we’ve had the last couple of races. This is a strong team and with some luck, and no mistakes, we’ll prove it at Homestead.”