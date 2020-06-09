The Worst Lemons? 6 Used Cars to Avoid At All Costs

In May 2019, the average price of a new car in the US was $36,718. This is a large amount when you consider it’s more money than some American’s annual salaries.

The demand to buy a used car is clear. A high percentage of us will buy many used cars, before being able to purchase a brand new one–we may even never do.

So if you are currently in the market for a used car, it’s important to understand what you should look out for. After all, the purpose of buying one is to save money, not lose it.

In this article, we’re going to show you six used cars to avoid according to consumer reports, so you can spend less time in the garage and more time on the road.

1. Ford Fiesta

Ford is a household name and it may shock you that it’s first on the list, but there’s a good reason.

The Ford Fiesta, particularly models from 2011-2014, scored below average in consumer reports. Problems centered around the transmission and audio system.

2. Volkswagen Jetta

Over the past decade, the VW Jetta models have had their fair share of problems.

The 2014-16 models, in particular, were reported to have problems with the audio and power systems making many owners unhappy.

If a salesman tries to talk to you about Jetta’s, change the subject.

3. Audi Q7

Of course, it’s natural to want to jump straight into Audi. They’re stylish, modern and can offer a great all-round vehicle.

But not all Audi’s are equal.

The Q7 2015 model was reported to have a whole range of issues, including with its braking system.

If there’s one thing you don’t want, it’s to be cruising down the freeway and suddenly your brake warning lights come on.

4. Tesla Model X

That’s right, even a Tesla made the list.

Although Tesla is now the world’s leading producer of electric vehicles, it has still managed to get certain things wrong.

The 2016 X model was reported to have reliability issues, amongst other things, and it’s advised by consumer report to steer clear of the used versions for now.

5. GMC Acadia

The GMC Acadia may look attractive on the outside and may even impress you on a test drive, but there are a few things you should know.

The Acadia has been known to suffer problems with the cooling system, suspension, engine, power steering, and even the passenger airbag.

6. 2016 Chevrolet Silverado

Last on our list of the worst used cars is, unfortunately, a Chevrolet.

This particular model had to be recalled due to a potential problem with the airbag sensor and diagnostic module. It’s a serious fault that could cause problems with airbags being deployed in a crash.

We strongly advise you to stay well clear of this model, no matter how tempting the price may be.

