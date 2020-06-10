BBC scheduled to host virtual W Series challenges

W Series Racing league announced today that BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) will be the home for the 10 W Series virtual races that are slated to begin Thursday, June 11. The virtual series races can be seen on the BBC including the BBC digital channels.

Catherine Bond Muir, W Series Chief Executive Officer, says partnering with BBC is going to be major step for the series.

“We want the brand-new W Series Esports League to be intensely competitive, serious and authentic. Our partnerships with Logitech G, Beyond Entertainment and iRacing are going a long way to help us realise that ambition, and this new partnership with the BBC takes us further still. The W Series Esports League can open both W Series and the world of esports to a wider audience, and the BBC’s unrivalled experience, trusted voice and diverse platforms will be the perfect conduit for that.”

Yesterday, the series also revealed their race format for the first race.

Race 1 is set for 15 minutes plus one lap, race No. 2 is a reverse grid race plus one lap, while the third and final race is 20 mins and one lap. For the reverse grid, the starting lineup will be set by the finishing order of race one.

As far as the points situation goes, the winner of each race earns 20 points maximum and an additional point should any driver score the fastest lap of the event. The points will look like this if all goes to plan.

Race 1: 20-17-15-13-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 (1st – 15th) & 1 point for fastest lap

Race 2: 20-17-15-13-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 (1st – 15th) & 1 point for fastest lap

Race 3: 20-17-15-13-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 (1st – 15th) & 1 point for fastest lap

The race for the virtual W Series Challenge is Thursday, June 11 at Autodromo Nazionale di Monza (Italy) at 7 p.m. BST, 2 p.m. ET United States time.