Toyota Racing Weekly Preview – Martinsville/Homestead – 06.10.20

This Week in Motorsports: June 10-15, 2020

· NCS: Martinsville Speedway – June 10

· NCS/NXS/NGROTS: Homestead-Miami Speedway – June 13-14

· ARCA EAST: Toledo Speedway – June 13

PLANO, Texas (June 10, 2020) – NASCAR has a busy week with five races across the top three series, while Toledo Speedway hosts the return of the ARCA Menards Series East.

NASCAR National Series – NCS | NXS | NGROTS

First Clock for Truex… The last time the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) raced at Martinsville Speedway, Martin Truex Jr. drove a Camry to his first-career Martinsville win, which clinched his spot in the Championship 4. Truex led an incredible 464 of 500 laps to earn his seventh win of the 2019 season.

Hamlin Looking for Sixth Martinsville Win… Denny Hamlin earned Toyota’s first Martinsville win in 2008. It was Hamlin’s first with Toyota, and one that came so close to home for the Chesterfield, Virginia native. Hamlin has won 36 times driving a Camry, including five Martinsville victories – three of which were consecutive in 2009 and 2010.

Homestead Success… For the first time in the series history, Homestead-Miami Speedway will run its race in June. Kyle Busch earned his second Cup Series championship with his Homestead victory last season, Truex was triumphant his championship year (2017) and Hamlin has also scored victories at the Florida track.

300 Toyota Starts… 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. will make his 300th start behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry on Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Truex has scored 24 of his 26 career wins in a Toyota.

Burton’s Stellar Start Continues… Nineteen-year-old Harrison Burton has driven to nine consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) top 10 finishes – a streak dating back to last November’s event at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Burton has been the top rookie finisher at every race this season, and currently boasts a series-best 4.6 average finish.

Tundra Strong at Homestead… Toyota NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) drivers have won six of the last seven races at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The wins have been scored by six different drivers, including current Toyota drivers Austin Hill and Kyle Busch.

Hill Continues to Lead… After a second-place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hill continues to lead the Truck Series point standings. Hill is the only NGROTS competitor to score top 10 finishes in all four events this season.

Eckes Matches Career-Best… Christian Eckes drove to a third-place finish on Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway, tying his career-best result which he also matched last fall at Homestead-Miami Speedway in November, helping Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) earn its seventh owners championship.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA East

ARCA East Returns… The ARCA Menards Series East is back on track this weekend at Toledo Speedway with several Camry drivers in the field, including Hattori Racing Enterprises’ (HRE) Max McLaughlin and Joe Gibbs Racing’s (JGR) Ty Gibbs. Venturini Motorsports (VMS), which already has two ARCA wins this season with Michael Self and Chandler Smith, will field two Camrys for Ryan Repko and Mason Diaz.

