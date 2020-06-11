CHEVY NCS AT MARTINSVILLE 1: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

NASCAR CUP SERIES

MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY

BLUE-EMU MAXIMUM PAIN RELIEF 500

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES

JUNE 10, 2020

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

5th CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 1LE

6th ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 CHEVYGOODS.COM/ADAM’S POLISHES CAMARO ZL1 1LE

8th WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 1LE

9th KURT BUSCH, NO. 1 MONSTER ENERGY CAMARO ZL1 1LE

10th JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 1LE

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

1st Martin Truex Jr. (Toyota)

2nd Ryan Blaney (Ford)

3rd Brad Keselowski (Ford)

4th Joey Logano (Ford)

5th Chase Elliott (Chevrolet)

The NASCAR Cup Series season continues at Homestead-Miami Speedway with the Dixie Vodka 400 on Sunday, June 14, at 3:30 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY NOTES AND QUOTES:

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 5th

“I think we got everything out of our NAPA Chevy that we could tonight. Alan (Gustafson) did a good job making adjustments throughout the race, we just needed something to help us on the long runs. Hopefully learned some things that we can bring back here in the fall.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 CHEVYGOODS.COM/ADAM’S POLISHES CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 6th

“Man, it was a pretty good day for us for short track racing. Our ChevyGoods.com Camaro came home P-6. Really good for us at a short track with how we’ve struggled over the last two years. I’m so proud of my team for making improvements and we’ll go get them at Homestead!”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 8th

“P-8. Not bad for going to the back twice. Man, we’ve had to start in the back quite a few times lately, so got to clean that up. But, overall, we needed a good finish and got it. I feel like the short tracks for us have been good – three top-10’s is nice. Just got to clean it up, continue to progress and improve. We’ll go onto Homestead and hopefully have a shot at a top-five or a win there.”

KURT BUSCH, NO. 1 MONSTER ENERGY CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 9th

“We started the race really well tonight, and with the way the track was rubbering up and going from day to night, it really changed the character of the Martinsville. We had no rubber on the track to start and then those long green runs affected how the tires were wearing, so we zig-zagged a little on our setup. I thought we were a bit better in the first half of the race, running in the top-five, and fell off a bit in the second half to run sixth to tenth. But we battled all night and came away with a top-10 and earned some stage points. We still need to clean up some things, but we’re chugging along with our No. 1 Monster Energy/GEARWRENCH Chevrolet team and showing consistency with another top-10.”

JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 10th

“We had a great car tonight and then just didn’t keep up with the track. My pit crew was on fire, they got me spots every time on pit road. We are gaining on it, so I wish the result was better but overall, still a positive night.”

BUBBA WALLACE, NO. 43 RICHARD PETTY MOTORSPORTS CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 11th

COMING OFF OF AN ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC RUN ON THE RACE TRACK, IF NOT FOR MAYBE A LITTLE BIT OF TROUBLE WITH THE LEFT REAR, WHAT COULD HAVE BEEN.

“I don’t really know what the deal was – our team will have to debrief. Our left-front tire wasn’t getting-off the ground completely, so we had to do three pumps. That was unfortunate, but man, our car was so good. Our Richard Petty Motorsports No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE was so good on the long runs, so we definitely did not need those cautions towards the end of the race. All-in-all, great job to come here and execute with no practice at my favorite track. I’ll tell you what, it was awesome to race with 7-Time (Jimmie Johnson) there at the end. Jimmie Johnson has won so many times here and when we’re running him down – that’s hats off to my guys. Good job fellas!”

TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 CAT FLEET MONITORING CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 16th

“Man, I missed this place! I hadn’t raced at Martinsville Speedway in a little over three years, so it was a big learning experience for me tonight with our No. 8 Caterpillar Fleet Monitoring Chevrolet. We fought a tight-handling condition pretty much the entire night and needed to be looser. We were able to manage it fairly well for most of the night, but our adjustments didn’t seem to do what we wanted them to during the final 100 laps. The track changed a lot more than I think we thought it would tonight, but we managed it the best we could. We were able to race in the top 10 for a portion of the night, so that’s a positive to build on. Martinsville is a really tricky track, so for us to be able to do that without any practice in a Cup car for the first time for me is pretty good. We learned a lot tonight that we can use to our advantage when we come back in the fall, which is a race that could have really big implications in the standings.”

MATT KENSETH, NO. 42 CREDIT ONE BANK CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 23rd

“We struggled tonight, and just couldn’t get it put together throughout the race. A disappointing night for sure, but the guys worked hard, making a lot of adjustments to get the car handling better for me and I really appreciate their effort. I’ve been working really hard at it, and I know things will start to fall into place and we’ll get better results. We’ll learn what we can from tonight for the fall race back at Martinsville, and turn our attention to Homestead on Sunday.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 SYMBICORT CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 37th

“Well, that wasn’t fun. On lap zero, we had a flat right-rear. Ran over something that was on the track – they said it was a pop rivet. The caution came out and went two laps down getting the flat off the car. When we did get the flat, it knocked the crush panel out of the right-rear. From that point on, it was a heat gun. Just felt really hot in the race car. Tried to tough it out as long as I could.”

“We had an unbelievable race car. Fast, fast race car – probably the fastest race car I’ve ever had at Martinsville. Just couldn’t get back on the lead lap. 90 or so laps to go, we came down to hit pit road, I about drove off the jack. I don’t know if I was losing my mind at that point, but I felt bad about that. Then, coming off of turn four, I don’t know what happened – if I got dizzy or what – but I just pulled in and had to stop. But thank you to all the medical staff that got me back. A couple of IV’s later and I’m feeling good – we’ll be ready for Homestead. Thank you to all my guys at the shop. They built a really fast race car. Bummer that we had a flat tire, but when we come back here, we’re going to be in tip-top shape. We have a really good race car.”

Team Chevy high-resolution racing photos are available for editorial use.

