Chris Buescher – Homestead Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Luke Lambert

Twitter: @17RoushTeam, @RoushFenway and @Chris_Buescher

Race Format: 400 miles, 267 laps, Stage Lengths: 80-80-107

Dixie Vodka 400 – Sunday, June 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

NASCAR Returns to Action

· NASCAR’s eighth race since returning to the track takes place at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, an event originally scheduled for March 22.

· As part of NASCAR’s lone trip to south Florida, the Xfinity Series will run a doubleheader on Saturday and Sunday, and will also be joined by the Truck Series on Saturday, all prior to Sunday’s 400-mile Cup event.

· Four weeks of NASCAR action were completed prior to the COVID-19 hiatus with races at Atlanta, Homestead, Texas, Bristol, Richmond, Talladega, Dover and Martinsville postponed.

Martinsville Recap, Homestead Preview

· Buescher battled inside the top-10 for much of Wednesday night’s 500-mile race at Martinsville before going on to finish 13th in the Fastenal Ford.

· Sunday’s starting lineup will again be determined by a random draw based on teams’ order in owners points. With Buescher 21st, he will draw for a starting spot in the 13-24 group.

· The random draw will take place Thursday on FS1’s RaceHub at 6 p.m. ET.

Buescher Historically at Homestead-Miami Speedway

· Buescher makes his fifth Cup start at Homestead on Sunday, where he has an average finish of 20.8. He most recently finished 16th in the season finale there last season, his best-career NCS result at the track.

· Buescher has two Xfinity Series starts at Homestead, where he finished fifth in 2014 and 11th a year later, both in the famed No. 60 machine for Roush Fenway.

Luke Lambert at Homestead-Miami Speedway

· Lambert will be atop the box for his ninth Cup race at Homestead, where he has three top-10s and a best result of second. He and Ryan Newman finished runner up in the 2014 season finale.

· Lambert also ran 10th with Jeff Burton in 2011, and 10th with Newman again in the 2017 finale.

· Lambert called one race with Elliott Sadler at HMS back in 2012, finishing ninth in the No. 2 machine.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Homestead:

“We put together a run we were able to smile about Wednesday night, one we’ve needed for a while now. Hopefully that can be a good turning point for us heading into Sunday and down the road. Homestead is one of the more entertaining 1.5-mile tracks with guys running right up against the wall. We’re looking forward to another solid run in our Fastenal Ford.”

On the Car

Fastenal celebrates its 10th season with Roush Fenway Racing in 2020. The Minnesota company spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping to the No. 17 Cup Series entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

DeWalt, KleenGuard, 3M, MasterLock and Eaton will ride aboard the No. 17 as Fastenal Racing’s featured suppliers Sunday at Homestead.

DeWalt, is an American worldwide brand of power hand tools, they will ride on the Hood.

KleenGuard, a Kimberly Clark Professional brand will ride on the TV panel.

3M, works in the fields of industry, worker safety, US health care, and consumer goods, they will be on the deck lid.

MasterLock, a longtime leader in padlock and security products will ride on the lower rear quarter.

Eaton, a leader in power management technologies, will be on the B-post.

About Fastenal

Fastenal [Nasdaq: FAST] is North America’s largest fastener distributor and a ‘one-stop’ source for hundreds of thousands of OEM, MRO and Construction products. With more than 2,600 stores worldwide, the company supports B2B customers with tailored local inventory and dedicated personnel, who visit regularly, quickly respond to emergency needs, and provide efficient inventory management solutions. Fastenal’s service-oriented business network includes the world’s largest industrial vending program, 14 regional distribution centers, 8 custom manufacturing facilities, thousands of delivery vehicles, and industry-leading sourcing, quality and engineering resources.