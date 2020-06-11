Death Wish Coffee to Give John Hunter Nemechek a Jolt in 2020

Independent Coffee Manufacturer Partners with Front Row Motorsports for Seven Races

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (June 11, 2020) – John Hunter Nemechek’s No. 38 Ford Mustang will have a new look when it rolls into Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend thanks to Death Wish Coffee Company, a privately-owned coffee manufacturer. The company will serve as the primary sponsor for Nemechek’s Front Row Motorsports (FRM) entry in Sunday’s event and at six other races this season, including events at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, Michigan International Speedway and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Death Wish Coffee is created by using the strongest combination of beans and a perfect roasting process. Founded in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., the World’s Strongest Coffee has been fueling consumers since 2012. The signature skull and crossbones emblem has ridden on the hood of several of Nemechek’s racecars since 2014.

“At Death Wish Coffee, we fuel passionate people wherever they go,” said Mike Brown, CEO of Death Wish Coffee. “NASCAR has such a passionate fanbase and we’ve really enjoyed our involvement with the sport. We’re excited to continue our partnership with John Hunter Nemechek in his rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series.”

“Death Wish Coffee has been a great partner over the last few years,” said Nemechek. “You’re always glad to see a company like theirs come on board and stick with you as a driver, moving up through the ranks. Our Front Row Motorsports team has been really fast lately, and hopefully having ‘The World’s Strongest Coffee’ will give us a boost into Victory Lane.”

The No. 38 Death Wish Coffee Ford Mustang will make its debut at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, June 14. The NASCAR Cup Series race will air at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX and MRN.

For more information about Death Wish Coffee, visit DeathWishCoffee.com.

About Death Wish Coffee Company

In 2012, Death Wish Coffee Co. was started in a small coffee shop in Saratoga Springs, NY. Founder Mike Brown saw a need for coffee that was both strong and delicious to serve his groggy, morning customers. After creating the perfect blend of beans and combining it with his unique roasting technique, the World’s Strongest Coffee was born. Today, thousands of people trust Death Wish Coffee to wake them up and keep them going every day. Follow Death Wish Coffee Co. on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields two full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell and the No. 38 of John Hunter Nemechek – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. In 2020, the team announced an expansion to include the No. 38 Ford F-150 in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series, driven by Todd Gilliland. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.