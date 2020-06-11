Denny Hamlin on pole for Cup Series race at Homestead

Denny Hamlin will start from the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. It is the first pole this season for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver and the 34th of his Cup career.

Team Penske driver Joey Logano will join him on the front row with his teammate Brad Keselowski starting in third. Kyle Busch will start fourth in the No. 18 JGR Toyota and Hendrick Motorsport’s Chase Elliott will round out the top-five.

The lineup was determined by a random draw as explained below.

Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points.

Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points.

Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points.

Positions 37-39 will be filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points.

The Dixie Vodka 400 will be televised Sunday on FOX at 3:30 p.m. ET with radio coverage provided by MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The stages are 80/160/267 laps for 400.5 miles.

The Dixie Vodka 400 will close out a full weekend of racing that also includes an Xfinity Series doubleheader and a Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series race.

Complete Starting Lineup:

1) Denny Hamlin

2 Joey Logano

3 Brad Keselowski

4) Kyle Busch

5) Chase Elliott

6) Martin Truex Jr.

7) Kevin Harvick

8) Alex Bowman

9) Jimmie Johnson

10) Kurt Busch

11) Ryan Blaney

12) Clint Bowyer

13) Chris Buescher

14) Ryan Newman

15) Erik Jones

16) Austin Dillon

17) Bubba Wallace

18) John Hunter Nemechek

19) Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

20) Matt Kenseth

21) Aric Almirola

22) William Byron

23) Matt DiBenedetto

24) TylerReddick

25) JJ Yeley

26) Corey LaJoie

27) Josh Bilicki

28) Brennan Poole

29) Joey Gase

30) Michael McDowell

31) Quin Houff

32) Ty Dillon

33) Ryan Preece

34) BJ McLeod

35) Cole Custer

36) Christopher Bell

37) Daniel Suarez

38) Timmy Hill

39) Reed Sorenson