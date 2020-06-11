Denny Hamlin on pole for Cup Series race at Homestead

Denny Hamlin will start from the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. It is the first pole this season for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver and the 34th of his Cup career.
Team Penske driver Joey Logano will join him on the front row with his teammate Brad Keselowski starting in third. Kyle Busch will start fourth in the No. 18 JGR Toyota and Hendrick Motorsport’s Chase Elliott will round out the top-five.
The lineup was determined by a random draw as explained below.
Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points.
Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points.
Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points.
Positions 37-39 will be filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points.
The Dixie Vodka 400 will be televised Sunday on FOX at 3:30 p.m. ET with radio coverage provided by MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The stages are 80/160/267 laps for 400.5 miles.
The Dixie Vodka 400 will close out a full weekend of racing that also includes an Xfinity Series doubleheader and a Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series race.
Complete Starting Lineup:
1) Denny Hamlin
2 Joey Logano
3 Brad Keselowski
4) Kyle Busch
5) Chase Elliott
6) Martin Truex Jr.
7) Kevin Harvick
8) Alex Bowman
9) Jimmie Johnson
10) Kurt Busch
11) Ryan Blaney
12) Clint Bowyer
13) Chris Buescher
14) Ryan Newman
15) Erik Jones
16) Austin Dillon
17) Bubba Wallace
18) John Hunter Nemechek
19) Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
20) Matt Kenseth
21) Aric Almirola
22) William Byron
23) Matt DiBenedetto
24) TylerReddick
25) JJ Yeley
26) Corey LaJoie
27) Josh Bilicki
28) Brennan Poole
29) Joey Gase
30) Michael McDowell
31) Quin Houff
32) Ty Dillon
33) Ryan Preece
34) BJ McLeod
35) Cole Custer
36) Christopher Bell
37) Daniel Suarez
38) Timmy Hill
39) Reed Sorenson