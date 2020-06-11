Extreme E and Chip Ganassi Racing Announce First Driver

Ahead of the first inaugural season which is slated for 2021, Chip Ganassi Racing (a premiere racing team in the NASCAR and IndyCar division) announced their first driver lineup for the Extreme E Tour.

It has been deemed, Sara Price, who is a Off Road Truck Champion and X Games Medalist standout, will be competing in Extreme E when 2021 rolls around. Price becomes the first female driver announced in the series history, as does Chip Ganassi Racing becomes the first team to announce part of their driver lineup. Price is a 27-year old from California and has already made a big splash in other forms of racing, such as dirt bikes, and trophy trucks. The California native also experience in Robby Gordon’s Stadium Super Truck Series.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for me and something I’ve been working my whole career for,” Price said. “When you think of the name Chip Ganassi, you immediately think about winning. It’s a team I’ve long admired whether it be in INDYCAR, NASCAR, sports cars or rallycross. Chip’s teams define winning. As a racer, that’s the type of owner you want to race for. He’s a former driver and I’m honored to represent the team while also becoming the first female driver for CGR and Extreme E. The 2021 season seems far away but there is much to be done to get ready in a new form of racing and for the challenges the series presents. It’s a very exciting time not only for myself, but for this championship and the climate and environmental issues it intends to bring attention to.”

Mike Hull, the Managing Director for CGR, says they are excited about Price joining the team as she becomes the first female driver in the teams stable history.

“Today’s announcement of Sara Price as a Chip Ganassi Racing driver is significant,” Hull said. “Yes, she is a female, but first, Sara is an accomplished race driver. She has proven herself in the all-terrain arena on two and four wheels from a young age. Her next step represents her craft globally with several firsts. She makes Chip Ganassi Racing the first to unveil an Extreme E driver; the first female in the series; and, the first female driver in our team’s 30-year history. The series promotes a world’s-first gender equality platform. The teams will each have a male driver counterpart who swaps the driving chore in the same race car ‘at the turn’ by driving head-to-head in multiple heat races to get into the final. Our drivers will unselfishly share in support of each other to get it done on-track and off-track. Equal teammates have always defined Chip Ganassi Racing’s culture. Extreme E is about innovation through engagement. Its message to preserve the environment and protect the planet will create social awareness. To be a part of what the future holds in partnership is a very positive step. Our entire team is excited to have such a quality person in Sara to help stimulate team growth.”

Meanwhile, CEO of the series and founder of Extreme E, Alejandro Agag shares the excitement as everyone else.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Sara Price to Extreme E,” Agag said. “As a driver she has already achieved so much and with the support of an incredible team like Chip Ganassi Racing, I’m sure she will be a force to be reckoned with behind the wheel. This is a great milestone as Extreme E now has its first confirmed driver. Chip Ganassi Racing has certainly set the bar high with Sara and we look forward to welcoming the rest of our competitor field over the coming weeks.”

Fans of Sara can follow her on Twitter and visit her website.