FORD PERFORMANCE NASCAR: HOMESTEAD-MIAMI ADVANCE

NASCAR continues its summer surge this weekend with back-to-back doubleheaders. The NASCAR XFINITY Series kicks things off on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. with the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series following at 7:30 p.m. Sunday’s action is scheduled to begin with the NXS race at Noon and the NASCAR Cup Series event at 3:30 p.m. Here’s a look at Ford’s record at Homestead-Miami Speedway through the years.

FORD IN THE NASCAR CUP SERIES AT HOMESTEAD

· Ford has a manufacturer-best eight series wins at Homestead-Miami.

· Joey Logano (2018) and Kevin Harvick (2014) have NCS wins at HMS.

· Greg Biffle won three straight years at HMS (2004-06).

· Roush Fenway posted five consecutive wins at HMS (2004-08).

· Jack Roush is tied for the most owner wins in the series at HMS with seven.

FORD IN THE NASCAR XFINITY SERIES AT HOMESTEAD

· Ford has seven series wins by seven different drivers at Homestead-Miami.

· Dale Jarrett won the first NASCAR race held at HMS (1995).

· Cole Custer is Ford’s last winner at HMS (2017).

FORD IN THE NASCAR GANDER RV & OUTDOORS TRUCK SERIES AT HOMESTEAD

· Ford has six series victories at Homestead-Miami by six different drivers.

· Ford won the first four series events held at HMS (1996-99).

· Johnny Sauter (2011) and Matt Crafton (2015) have series wins at HMS.

FORD ON TOP

Ford leads the NASCAR Cup Series with six wins in 2020, including four of the seven events contested since the sport returned to action at Darlington on May 17. Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski have two wins apiece and are all firmly entrenched in the top five of the point standings. Harvick leads the way by 28 points over second-place Logano while Keselowski is fifth. Ford has a manufacturer-best four drivers in the top 10 and seven in playoff positions going into this weekend. Ford also leads the manufacturer standings by 31 points.

THE FIRST TIME SINCE…

This will mark the first time since 2001 that Homestead-Miami Speedway is not hosting the final race of the season. For 18 years (2002-19), the track served as the site of Ford Championship Weekend as NASCAR crowned champions in all three of its top touring series on consecutive days. Ford owned the early stages of the championship weekend, winning five consecutive Cup races with Roush Fenway Racing from 2004-08 and claiming championships by Matt Kenseth (2003), Kurt Busch (2004) and Joey Logano (2018).

BRISCOE LEADS NXS STANDINGS

Chase Briscoe has two wins this season and leads the NASCAR XFINITY Series standings by four points going into this weekend’s action. The Indiana native has enjoyed his three previous trips to Homestead-Miami Speedway, winning the first race of his NASCAR career in 2017 in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Ford 200. He dominated the weekend by sitting on the pole and then leading 81-of-134 laps to post his first major touring series triumph. In two career NASCAR XFINITY Series starts he’s finished 13th and third.

ENFINGER GOING FOR TWO STRAIGHT

Grant Enfinger, fresh off his dramatic overtime win in last week’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, will be going for his second straight victory and third of the season on Saturday night in Homestead. Enfinger, who is the only full-time series driver to win in 2020, is currently Ford’s highest driver in the point standings. He is third overall, 31 points out of the lead, while ThorSport teammate Ben Rhodes is in fifth-place. The last time Ford won back-to-back series races was in 2018 when Rhodes won at Kentucky on July 12 and Chase Briscoe took the checkered flag on July 18 at Eldora.

FORD NASCAR CUP SERIES WINNERS AT HOMESTEAD

2002 – Kurt Busch

2004 – Greg Biffle

2005 – Greg Biffle

2006 – Greg Biffle

2007 – Matt Kenseth

2008 – Carl Edwards

2010 – Carl Edwards

2018 – Joey Logano

FORD NASCAR XFINITY SERIES WINNERS AT HOMESTEAD

1995 – Dale Jarrett

1998 – Jeff Burton

2003 – Kasey Kahne

2006 – Matt Kenseth

2008 – Carl Edwards

2013 – Brad Keselowski

2017 – Cole Custer

FORD NASCAR GANDER RV & OUTDOORS TRUCK SERIES WINNERS AT HOMESTEAD

1996 – Dave Rezendes

1997 – Kenny Irwin Jr.

1998 – Rick Crawford

1999 – Mike Wallace

2006 – Mark Martin

2017 – Chase Briscoe