GMS Racing Gander Trucks Homestead Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Homestead Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 2, Best start: 12, Best finish: 5, Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 2, Laps led: 1

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 4, Best start: 2, Best finish: 5, Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 3, Laps led: 10

Notes:

– Sheldon Creed has two top 10s in two starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Creed earned his first top-five finish and led his first laps in Gander Trucks competition at the 2018 Homestead event.

– Creed and the No. 2 team will utilize chassis No. 324 this week at Homestead. Creed competed with this chassis at Las Vegas in February where he qualified second and led eight laps.

– Creed enters the Homestead-Miami weekend seventh in the championship standings, 46 points behind the leader.

Quote:

“I’m ready to get down to Homestead. We’ve had speed every week and this team just keeps getting better and better. We’ve been knocking on the door of getting that first win, we just need to keep digging. Hopefully this week will be the week and we’ll be in victory lane Saturday night.”

Zane Smith, No. 21 Chevrolet Silverado

Homestead Gander Trucks Stats

– Making his first Gander Trucks start at Homestead-Miami Speedway

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 4, Best start: 6, Best finish: 3, Top 5s: 2, Top 10s: 3, Laps led: 20

Notes:

– Saturday’s event at Homestead-Miami Speedway will be Zane Smith’s first race at the 1.5-mile oval.

– Smith and the No. 21 team will compete with chassis No. 325 this week at Homestead. This is the same chassis Smith ran at Charlotte in May where he led 15 laps and finished third.

– Smith enters the Homestead weekend in first place in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year battle. Smith is second in the championship standings, 21 points behind the leader.

Quote:

“Super excited to get down to Homestead-Miami Speedway. It looks like a really fun place. I’ve never been there, but we’ve had a lot of momentum over the past couple weeks with Charlotte and Atlanta. I’m ready to get down there and ready to go chase a win. I think we can do it, as the weeks go on we’re getting closer and closer to one. Excited to get things going and start racing more often.”

Brett Moffitt, No. 23 CMR Roofing Chevrolet Silverado

Homestead Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 2, Best start: 4, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 2, Wins: 1, Laps led: 62

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 3, Best start: 2, Best finish: 4, Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 2, Laps led: 2

Notes:

– Brett Moffitt won the 2018 event at Homestead-Miami Speedway to secure his first Gander Trucks Series title, in his first series start at the track. Moffitt finished fifth and led three laps in last year’s event.

– Moffitt and the No. 23 team will utilize chassis No. 328 this week at Homestead. This is a brand new chassis in the GMS Racing stable.

– The No. 23 Silverado will be sporting CMR Roofing colors for the second time this season.

– Moffitt will be pulling double duty on Saturday, competing in the Gander Trucks event as well as the Xfinity race.

Quote:

“There’s a different energy heading into Homestead this year. It’s been the season finale for so long and now to switch things up and have it early in the schedule will be interesting, especially being Florida in June. I’ve won the race and my first championship there, but last year we didn’t have the best of luck. Looking to go down there with this No. 23 team and try to get our first win of the season.”

Chase Elliott, No. 24 Hendrickcars.com Chevrolet Silverado

Homestead Gander Trucks Stats

– Making his first Gander Trucks start at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 2, Wins: 1, Laps led: 63

Notes:

– Chase Elliott will compete in his final scheduled Gander Trucks of the season with GMS this week at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The Team Chevy driver has one victory and 63 laps led in two starts in 2020.

– Elliott and the No. 24 team will utilize chassis No. 320 this week in Homestead. This is the same chassis that Elliott drove to victory lane at Charlotte in May and led 16 laps with at Atlanta.

– HendrickCars.com will sponsor Elliott’s No. 24 Silverado for Saturday night’s event to highlight the Silverado Sale currently taking place at HendrickCars.com.

Quote:

“I’m looking forward to getting down to Homestead with GMS. They have done a great job setting up these trucks the last couple of weeks. I’ve had a lot of fun working with team and hope we can get the HendrickCars.com Silverado up front on Saturday.”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 26 May’s Hawaii Chevrolet Silverado

Homestead Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 1, Best start: 8

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 4, Best start: 2, Best finish: 11, Laps led: 1

Notes:

– Tyler Ankrum will carry May’s Hawaii colors this week at Homestead-Miami Speedway. May’s Hawaii is a Hawaii-based retail frozen meat company.

– Ankrum and the No. 26 will compete with chassis No. 322 this week at Homestead. This is the same chassis that Ankrum competed with at Las Vegas in February.

– Ankrum enters the Atlanta weekend 12th in the points standings.

Quote:

“I’m happy to be heading to Homestead. The learning curve last week in Atlanta was pretty steep for us, but I know what to expect at Homestead and I’m ready to turn things around. The guys have been working hard in the shop to get this truck ready. I’m excited to have May’s Hawaii on board with us this week and I’m looking to have a good run on Saturday night.”

