JR Motorsports — NXS Homestead-Miami Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Homestead-Miami Speedway

RACE 1: Hooters 250 (167 laps / 250 miles)

RACE 2: NASCAR Xfinity Series 250 (167 laps / 250 miles)

DATE 1: Saturday, June 13, 2020

DATE 2: Sunday, June 14, 2020

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Race One: No. 8 Hellmann’s Chevrolet

• Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to NXS competition at Homestead

for the first event at the 1.5-mile oval on Saturday.

• This marks the first time Earnhardt Jr. is back behind the

wheel since a fifth-place finish at Darlington Raceway in 2019.

• In five previous NXS starts at Homestead, Earnhardt Jr.

recorded a best finish of second coming in the 1999 event.

• Earnhardt Jr. also made 17 starts in the Cup Series at

Homestead, scoring a best finish of third in 2013.

• Additionally, Homestead is the site of Earnhardt Jr.’s 631st and

final Cup Series start in 2017.

Justin Allgaier

Race One: No. 7 Thank You Team BRANDT Chevrolet

Race Two: No. 7 BRANDT “Thank You Farmers” Chevrolet

• Justin Allgaier has 10 NXS starts at Homestead with a best

finish of sixth coming in the season finale in 2016.

• The Illinois native has one top five and three top 10s in three

starts on 1.5-mile tracks this season, leading a total of 64 laps.

• Through eight events completed in 2020, Allgaier leads the

series in stage wins (four) and laps led (306).

• This weekend, Allgaier will run a special decal honoring the

life of BRANDT co-founder Glen Brandt who passed away on

June 7 at the age of 94. His name will also be above the door

of the No. 7 Chevrolet.

Noah Gragson

Race One & Two: No. 9 PUBG Mobile Chevrolet

• Noah Gragson has one NXS start at Homestead. He started

10th and finished fourth after leading 10 laps last season.

• After eight races in the 2020 season, Gragson leads the way

for JRM with two wins, five top fives and six top 10s.

• The PUBG Mobile colors will adorn the No. 9 Camaro for both

races this weekend as it celebrates its two-year anniversary.

• Gragson will compete for the $100,000 prize in Xfinity’s

Dash4Cash on Sunday afternoon. The Las Vegas native took

home the cash last weekend at Atlanta.

Michael Annett

Race One: No. 1 Allstate Parts and Service Chevrolet

Race Two: No. 1 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet

• Michael Annett will seek his third and fourth top-10 finishes

of the season this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

• Annett is on a roll at the 1.5-mile speedway, having averaged

a finish of 9.6 over his last three events there.

• Allstate Parts and Service will make its 2020 debut on

Annett’s Chevrolet Camaro for Saturday’s race, with Pilot

Flying J returning for Sunday’s event.

• Annett’s average finish in three starts on 1.5-mile ovals this

season is 8.3, with seventh-place runs at both Las Vegas and

Charlotte and an 11th last week at Atlanta.

Daniel Hemric

Race Two: No. 8 Poppy Bank Chevrolet

• Daniel Hemric will be piloting the No. 8 Poppy Bank Chevrolet

for the second of two NXS events at Homestead on Sunday.

• In two previous NXS starts at Homestead, Hemric has scored a

best finish of fourth, coming in 2018.

• Hemric has made a combined six starts at the 1.5-mile oval

between the NASCAR Cup Series, NXS and the NASCAR Gander

Outdoors & RV Truck Series, recording a combined two top

fives and three top 10s.

• The Kannapolis, N.C. native will be one of four drivers

competing for the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash on Sunday.

Driver Quotes

“Glad to have Allstate Parts and Service on the car this weekend, as well as Pilot Flying J. Our No. 1 team has been solid so far this season and has had good speed everywhere we’ve gone. We’re doing what we need to do, which is earn points and compete for top 10s and top fives. We have run well on the 1.5-mile tracks this season and we’re looking at maintaining that performance this weekend.” – Michael Annett

“We’re racing with heavy hearts this weekend with the passing of Glen “GB” Brandt. He was the visionary behind BRANDT and someone I really looked up to. He had a true passion for the agriculture industry, so it’s fitting that we’re running special hoods this weekend that show appreciation for the farmers and for all of BRANDT’s employees who are passionate about their jobs and have continued working day in and day out even during the pandemic. They often don’t get the credit they deserve for what they do. GB’s name will be above my door this weekend, so I know he’ll be riding with me and we’re going to do everything we can to get a win for him and the Brandt family.” Justin Allgaier

“I’m really looking forward to getting back behind the wheel. It’s definitely going to be interesting having not been in a car in almost a year to jump back in and go race without having any practice. I’m excited to get back and to get to work with Taylor (Moyer, crew chief) and all of the guys on this team. We’ve been working toward this race with Hellmann’s for a while now and I’m happy it’s finally here.” – Dale Earnhardt Jr.

“Sunday should be a lot of fun at Homestead. It’s such an awesome track to race on and I can’t wait to get on-track and battle for that $100,000 in Xfinity’s Dash 4 Cash program. Hopefully Dale (Earnhardt Jr.) can have a great run on Saturday and we can find some things that we can translate to our Poppy Bank Chevrolet on Sunday. We’ve had a lot of momentum going for us here lately and I’m confident that we can continue that on Sunday afternoon. I’m ready to go.” – Daniel Hemric

“Homestead is a track that I have circled on the schedule every year and the fact that we get to run a doubleheader here this year makes me even more excited. I love being able to run up on the wall and this is the epitome of that. Early in the run you’ll see guys utilizing the bottom but once those tires start to go, we will be moving right up and only a few guyscan do this well. Thanks to Xfinity, we will be running for the $100k again on Sunday after winning it last weekend, so that gives us extra incentive to go out there and win the race. ”– Noah Gragson

JRM Team Updates

JRM in South Beach: JR Motorsports has scored two victories, six top fives and 18 top 10s in 38 NXS starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Regan Smith brought home the organization’s first victory in 2012 with Tyler Reddick following suit in 2018. Reddick’s victory also led to JRM’s third organizational championship in NXS competition.

• Dash 4 Cash Prowess: JRM drivers have claimed the Dash 4 Cash honors on 13 different occasions with more than half of those victories coming since the 2017 season. Noah Gragson most recently took Dash 4 Cash honors last weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

• BRANDT Honoring Its Employees and Farmers: The hood of Justin Allgaier’s BRANDT Camaro will display a special message on each day of the Homestead doubleheader this weekend. On Saturday, the hood of the No. 7 Camaro will carry a message to BRANDT employees, thanking them for continuing to serve the farmers in the midst of the pandemic. In Sunday’s race, the hood will carry a thank-you to the farmers, for feeding the world. Get the full story here.

• Unilever Relief: Unilever, Hellmann’s parent company, is donating millions of products to frontline organizations such as Feeding America and Direct Relief to help those in need during these uncertain times. Visit weareunitedforamerica.com today to see how you can get involved.