Kyle Larson Scores Another Consecutive Win in All Star Circuit of Champions

After winning at 81 Speedway on Sunday night and Lawton Speedway Monday night, Kyle Larson rolled into town at Devils Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas Wednesday night.

Larson had been carrying tons of momentum at those two victories and looked to carry that to Devils Bowl. Just like, Tuesday night, the victory didn’t come without challenges. The 27-year old had to fend off rival competitor Kasey Kahne, who was entered in the race. Kahne had a strong No. 9 machine after qualifying second, but it was Larson who had the fastest car and beat Kahne by one position for the pole in the A-main.

Kahne had led the 14 laps of the event, but as lap cars got in the way, this allowed Larson to capitalize and take the lead from Kahne off Turn 4. By taking the lead on lap 14, Larson just barely edged Kahne at the line by .03 seconds. From there, Larson was able to put Kahne in the rear view, and manage his the pace.

Despite a caution flying, that still didn’t stop Larson as he went onto take the victory for the third consecutive time in a row, after fending off Kahne.

“I was trying to be patient, but it got to the point where I told myself ‘it’s only a 25-lap race, so I’m probably being a little too patient.’ It was time to go,” Kyle Larson said, who now owns 13 All Star Circuit of Champions victories, this being the first in Texas. “I ran a few really hard laps there and ended up getting by Kasey (Kahne) just before the caution came out. I felt really good. Honestly, I think the car got better and better every time we hit the track and I feel like we definitely learned a lot tonight. Hopefully we can carry this momentum into the rest of the year.”

“A big thanks to Paul Silva and Doug. They’ve been logging a lot of hours up and down the road this week and a lot of late nights and early mornings. We’ve had so many supporters step up and help us out and that means the world to me. To all of the fans, thank you so much for supporting local racing and staying up late to watch us race. It means the world to us.”

By gaining seven positions, Dominic Selzi earned the Hercules Tire Hard Charger Award.

Official Results

Kyle Larson, fastest in Warm Ups, and qualified on pole, led 11 laps Kasey Kahne, won Dash 1, led 14 laps Scott Bogucki, won Heat Race 1 Cory Eliason Aaron Reutzel Sam Hafertepe Jr Paul McMahan, won Heat Race 3 Brock Zearfoss Justin Peck Josh Baughman Danny Dietrich Brian Bell Dominic Scelzi, Hard Charger Award John Carney Greg Wilson Tony Stewart Zeb Wise Justin Sanders Blake Hahn Skylar Gee, won Heat Race 2 Robbie Price Chris Tarrant Danny Smith Kyle Clark

Up Next: The All Star Circuit of Champions continue their week of racing, by visiting Ardmore, Oklahoma at Southern Oklahoma Speedway Thursday night June 11. Racing is slated to get underway past 8:00 p.m./local time. The action can also be seen on http://www.floracing.com/.