Michael McDowell Earns New Personal Best Finish at Martinsville with The Pete Store

Track: Martinsville Speedway, 0.526 Mile Oval

Race: 11 of 38

Event: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 (263 miles, 500 laps)

Michael McDowell

No. 34 The Pete Store Ford Mustang

Started: 29th

Finished: 14th

Stage One: 15th

Stage Two: 14th

Stage Three: 14th

Michael McDowell and his No. 34 The Pete Store Ford Mustang took the green flag in Wednesday night’s race at Martinsville Speedway from the 29th position. McDowell had an extremely impressive run to begin Stage 1 as he quickly navigated his race car through the field and into the top 10. He continued to show good speed throughout the remainder of the stage and would finish Stage 1 from the 15th position. Under the caution, Crew Chief Drew Blickensderfer made the call to stay out in order to gain valuable track position.

During Stage 2, the No. 34 The Pete Store Ford Mustang continued to impress as McDowell ran comfortably inside of the top 15, only noting that his race car was a touch on the tight side through the center of the corners. He would take the Stage 2 green- and white-checkered flag 14th. During the Stage 2 caution, Michael McDowell brought his No. 34 The Pete Store Ford Mustang down pit road for 4 tires, an air pressure adjustment, trackbar adjustment and fuel.

Taking the green flag in the final stage of Wednesday’s night race at Martinsville, Michael McDowell and his No. 34 The Pete Store Ford Mustang picked up right where they left off at the end of Stage 2. McDowell continued to run strong inside of the top 15 and would go on to take the checkered flag 14th, earning him a new personal best finishing position at Martinsville Speedway.

McDowell on Martinsville:

“That was an awesome run for us tonight at Martinsville Speedway. Running inside of the top 15 for most of the day was great, especially considering that we started 29th and were able to drive up and inside of the top 10 for a while. Drew and the guys did a really nice job of bringing a fast No. 34 The Pete Store Ford Mustang; this was definitely one of our best races at Martinsville. We just needed a little bit more at the end as we battled hard with our Roush Fenway Racing teammates, but it’s hard to pass guys when you have similar cars. Overall, I’m really proud of everyone at Front Row Motorsports; It was a really good run for us tonight. Thanks to The Pete Store for all that they do for our team, it was great to have them on board with us.”